OnePlus Competing Again with Apple with OnePlus Pad

When OnePlus started selling smartphones, it sort of created an image of being a flagship killer. Its smartphones were so good that they were compared to the high-end premium phones from Apple and Samsung. But in the last few years, Apple has gone much ahead in delivering a premium and consistent experience compared to OnePlus smartphones. However, OnePlus is once again looking to compete with Apple. But this time, it is not in the smartphone segment but in the tablet category. In the Cloud 11 launch event, OnePlus announced the OnePlus Pad. To be very honest, I didn't have much expectation from the OnePlus Pad before it was announced. However, when OnePlus announced its specifications during the launch event and compared it with what its competitor brands, such as Apple and Samsung, are offering, it became instantly clear that OnePlus is doing something great here.

OnePlus is looking to deliver more value to customers with its tablet than what Samsung and Apple deliver to their customers. To get a very good tablet experience with Apple, you would have to go for the iPad Pro models powered by the M1 chip. However, that would put a hole in your pocket. If you talk about the entry-level iPads, then that is where OnePlus has the upper hand with the OnePlus Pad.

How Was the Experience with the OnePlus Pad?

I got to experience the OnePlus Pad during the Cloud 11 event, and it honestly looked like a promising device. The tablet has a very powerful display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. It would run on OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box, which was really smooth and clean when I used it. The OnePlus Pad can also be paired with the OnePlus Stylus and an external keyboard. But for that, you would have to pay more. Unfortunately, at the time of the demo, OnePlus didn't have a stylus and a keyboard for the media to expereince with the OnePlus Pad.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The chipset is capable to provide 5G support to gadgets. It will be interesting to see if OnePlus offers both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + cellular options with the OnePlus Pad. The company has not commented on the pricing of the tablet yet. OnePlus said that the OnePlus Pad would go on pre-orders in April. This means its commercial availability is a little far away for now.

It would be interesting to see how the camera of the OnePlus Pad performs. While tablets are not used to capture pictures and videos a lot, it would still make for an interesting comparison if OnePlus Pad and Apple's iPad were put in front of each other for a camera test.