OnePlus Monitor E24 to be Available for Rs 11,999 in India from Feb 15

OnePlus Monitor E24 was launched in India alongside the Monitor X27. The Monitor X27 is in the premium range compared to the Monitor E24. From Feb 15, 2023, OnePlus said that it would start offering the Monitor E24 to consumers in the Indian market. The monitor is priced at Rs 11,999 only. It will be an affordable option for consumers who are looking to get a quality monitor but can't spend a lot. The Monitor E24 will be available across different platforms, such as OnePlus.in, Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, and the OnePlus Store app. Let's take a look at the features and specifications of the OnePlus Monitor E24 to determine whether it would be a good purchase or not.

OnePlus Monitor E24 Specifications in India

First of all, the Monitor E24 comes with a 24-inch screen that supports FHD resolution. The display panel supports 75Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync Technology, offering dynamic frame rate management. It also comes with TUV Rheinland certification, offering low blue light and flicker-free visuals. It comes with a minimalistic design and is pretty slim (8mm) as well.

There's a sturdy metal frame that supports the body of the monitor, giving it a premium feel. OnePlus said, "The product showcases a premium three-side bezel-less design and offers an impressive adjustable stand angle (-5° to 15°) with effective tilt. The OnePlus Monitor E24 also offers a built-in cable management feature, ensuring users’ desks remain clutter-free."

The OnePlus Monitor E24 also offers innovative Type-C port connectivity. Users will also get to see a customisable viewing experience with multiple modes.

In case you want to go for the more premium OnePlus Monitor X27, you will have to spend Rs 27,999. However, you will get a much better experience with the Monitor X27. It features a 27-inch 2K QHD display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and an incredibly fast response time of 1ms.