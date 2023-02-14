Google Pixel Users Still Waiting for 5G Support in India

Google Pixel users in India are still waiting for their smartphones to get a 5G support update from Google. The wait has become peculiarly long, and it is strange that Google has been very slow in this regard. Now, there is a beta update called Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 that enables Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices to connect with the 5G networks in India. But since it is a beta update, not everyone can install it. Even if everyone could, not everyone would want to because it is not a stable update.

Almost every major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India has provided software updates to their devices to support 5G. However, Google has been making its users wait for five months now. Indian telecom operators started rolling out 5G back in Oct 2022. At the time of the 5G launch, many brands geared up their resources for rolling out updates and ensured that their devices which didn't already support 5G networks in India, could do that in a few weeks' time.

Should You Spend All That Money on a Pixel Device that Doesn't Even Support 5G?

Google Pixel devices are not cheap. They cost a lot, especially when you look at the Pixel 7 series devices. For a long time, Google had not launched a flagship phone in the Indian market. However, in 2022, the company decided to bring the Pixel 7 series to the Indian market, which included both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. However, even after months of launch, the devices don't yet support the 5G networks of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Thus if your immediate need is to use 5G, then spending all that money on a Pixel device is not worth it.

It feels like Google doesn't prioritise the Indian market when it comes to Pixel devices or smartphones. For the last few years, even when Chinese brands were bringing flagship phones, Google was only bringing its mid-range devices to India. Indian users literally had to import the Pixel devices from the US market or elsewhere to get to experience it.

Now when it comes to software updates, Google has been very silent and slow. The strategy behind the Indian market for Google with its Pixel devices doesn't seem clear at the moment. How Google can be this slow with the 5G software update is something beyond comprehension. There's one thing for sure; Pixel users won't be happy right now seeing users holding more affordable smartphones using 5G while all they can do is just wait for Google to roll out a software update for 5G support.