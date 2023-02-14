Would You Buy a 15-inch MacBook Air that Looks Like MacBook Pro

If you like MacBook Air but are torn because you have to go with the MacBook Pro because it is the only powerful Mac notebook that is available with a large screen, well, things are about to change. Apple is actually working on a larger-screen MacBook Air. This time around, the new MacBook Air could come with a 15-inch screen. This would be the second largest MacBook in the market after the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It would be interesting to see if Apple only offers the larger MacBook Air with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

The special thing about MacBook Air which differentiates it from the MacBook Pro, is that it is lighter and doesn't have fans. So it will be a silent machine. But a laptop with super powerful processors, such as the M2 Pro and M2 Max, without fans, doesn't make a lot of sense, does it? So, Apple could very well stick with the M2 chip for the MacBook Air 15-inch.

This would be the first time that Apple would go beyond 13-inch for a MacBook Air. The Cupertino tech giant changed the design of the MacBook Air when it introduced it with the M2 chip in 2022. The latest gen MacBook Air looks a lot like MacBook Pro with a boxy design. This time, Apple cared more about functionality than the look and the overall design. It got a mixed reaction from the fans of MacBook Air. While the laptop did get more power, it lost its older feel of thinness and lightness.

With the MacBook Air 15-inch, we again anticipate a boxy design. Or does Apple have yet another surprise for its fans?

When Will the New 15-inch MacBook Air Launch?

According to the display industry analyst Ross Young, Apple is planning a new 15-inch MacBook Air around April this year. It means less than two months from now. Young has even hinted that the launch could take place in the first few weeks of the month itself. The MacBook Air 15-inch would definitely be an expensive laptop, and that would again derail the whole concept of the laptop.

Apple brought the MacBook Air for the average person to interact with their work, education and entertainment needs. If someone has to spend around $1500 USD or more on a MacBook Air, they should rather go for the MacBook Pro. It will be interesting to see how Apple actually delivers a new 15-inch laptop to the global market.

It would just be a rude thing to do to the MacBook Air lineup if Apple launches the new 15-inch MacBook Air with a boxy design like the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) launched in 2022.