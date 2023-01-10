Google Pixel Users in India Can Finally Experience 5G

The users who have installed the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update on their Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 7 series of smartphones can finally enjoy 5G connectivity from both Jio and Airtel, though this is just a beta update and the stable version of the same is expected to release in a couple of weeks.

Google Pixel smartphones that support 5G network in India

Three smartphones from Google—the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro—support the 5G network in India. The Tensor G2 Processor is running on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, while the first-generation Tensor processor powers the Pixel 6. Users can now benefit from a low-latency 5G network with faster download and upload speeds, thanks to the most recent beta software update.

How many 5G Bands are Supported?

The Google Pixel 6a, which supports 19 5G bands, is the company's most cheap 5G smartphone in India. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both support 22 5G bands, and all three phones also have all the necessary 5G bands for good indoor and outdoor 5G coverage. Though, it is a bummer that none of the Google Pixel smartphones supports mmWave 5G bands in India.

Why users should wait before installing the latest update?

Users can try the 5G network by installing the latest beta update on the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. But if one is using the device as their primary smartphone, they should wait for a stable rollout as the beta update could affect the overall usability of the device.

Pixel smartphone users in India have been waiting for months, but this development will certainly give them relief. But it is also an important development for the telcos who are providing 5G services. The telcos would want their customer base to be able to use 5G if they have 5G phones.