Lava Blaze 5G Software Update Details

On Wednesday, Lava, a locally based company, announced that its Blaze 5G smartphone would receive quarterly software updates for the next two years. The company also stated that an upgrade to the Android 13 operating system is guaranteed for the Lava VBlaze 5G. This phone was released a few weeks ago and is currently for sale on Amazon. The company touts it as the cheapest-selling 5G smartphone at a price of 10,999.

Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International Limited, tweeted, “Blaze 5G will receive quarterly software updates for 2 years and an assured upgrade to Android 13!"

Official sales of the Lava Blaze 5G began on November 15 at 12 PM via Amazon. The device costs 10,999 rupees, making it one of the least expensive 5G smartphones available in India right now. The smartphone will be offered as part of the launch promotion for a reduced price of 9,999. It is available in the colours Glass Blue and Glass Green.

A 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720x1600 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate is featured on the Lava Blaze 5G. It is driven by 4GB RAM and octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone supports 3GB of virtual RAM.

This Lava phone has 128GB of internal storage that can be increased by adding a microSD card. The 5G smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs the Android 12 operating system.

It has a 50MP primary sensor, a depth camera, and a macro lens with LED flash for optics. The phone has an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery inside.

The Lava smartphone also supports face unlock for authentication and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As you may remember, the Lava Blaze 5G was first unveiled by Ashwini Vaishnav, the Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, at the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC), which was held last month.