Jio Jumps into Short Video Space with Launch of Platfom

Reliance Jio, known for its Digital Platforms, has a piece of good news for short video content creators. Rolling Stone India, Creativeland Asia and Jio Platforms, have come together to launch a short video app called Platfom. The short video app aims to be the destination for content creators with an ecosystem built for organic growth.

Organic Algorithms for Creators to Rise

Platfom app does not give preference to paid algorithms but follows an organic approach allowing creators to rise through the ranks and reputation. This will be done through the silver, blue and red tick verifications, which are based on fanbase growth and content engagement and not through paid promotions.

Book Now Button

Creators' profiles will have a Book Now button, allowing users, fans and brands to interact with artists and quickly get booked for gigs of all types of partnerships. Creators will also be featured in the Rolling Stone India digital editorials, get premium verification, and can monetise their skills through in-app bookings.

Also Read: Reliance Jio 5G Arrives Pune with Welcome Offer

Founding Member Benefits

Known for its Founding Member Programs, Jio announced founding member benefits for the new app, Platfom, too. The first 100 founding members on the app are invite-only and are distinguished with the golden tick verification on their profiles. These members can invite new artist members to sign up through referral programs and will be the first to preview new features added to the ecosystem. And soon, the app will also be open to creators from across verticals.

Commenting on the announcement, Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms said, Our mission at Jio Platforms is to use the power of data, digital and cutting-edge technologies to craft reimagined solutions and experiences for our customers, thereby helping them deliver differentiated market offerings and business growth. As part of the RIL group we have successfully delivered India-scale platforms and solutions across multiple industry verticals including telecom, media, retail, manufacturing, financial services, education and healthcare. We are delighted to partner with Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia to create Platfom, a world-class product that enhances the creator journey at every step with a whole host of pioneering offerings for Indian creators.

To Go Fully Live in January 2023

The Rolling Stone India Cover of the week will be a reality for all artists soon. Platfom seeks to empower creators with infinite opportunities. The app has started onboarding users on the beta version and will go fully live in January 2023.

Singers, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, fashion designers, and all creators influencing the culture will have a common home now with the introduction of Platfom. Platfom is powered by the infrastructure of Jio Platforms, the force behind Jio's Digital App ecosystem.