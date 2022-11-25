Vodafone Idea has Got You Covered if You Want Plans for Family

Reported by Bhavya Singh

Vi

Rs 699 Family Postpaid Plan

If you're looking for a plan for two people, this postpaid plan can be helpful. Two connections are allowed under the proposal. The primary member will have unlimited calling features, 40GB of data, 3000 SMS per month, and 200GB of data rollover as far as perks go. The second member will similarly receive unlimited calling, 40GB of data, 3000 SMS per month, and 200GB of data rollover. A few OTT advantages, like Vi Movies & TV and Hungama Music, are also included with the subscription.

Rs 999 Family Postpaid Plan

This scheme permits four connections. Unlimited calling, 140GB of data, 3000 SMS per month, and 200GB of data rollover are all included in the Rs 999 price. Additionally, the secondary users will receive unlimited calls, 40GB of data advantages, 3000 SMS per month, and 200GB of data rollover. The package includes over-the-top (OTT) services, including Vi Movies & TV, a 6-month Amazon Prime membership, a year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile, and a 6-month add-free Hungama Music subscription.

Rs 1149 Family Postpaid Plan

The postpaid plan, which costs Rs 1149, is an option if you wish to incorporate five numbers in the package. Unlimited calls, 140GB of data, 3000 SMS per month, and data rollover of 200GB are all included in the package. Additionally, the secondary users will receive unlimited calls, 40GB of data advantages, 3000 SMS per month, and 200GB of data rollover. The OTT benefits of this plan are identical to those of the Rs 999 plan.

