Fiber Broadband in India Could See Rapid Growth as Mobile Data Becomes Expensive

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Most of the internet service providers (ISPs) in the country offer 3.3TB monthly data to consumers or truly unlimited data. Names such as Excitel, JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, ACT Fibernet, BSNL Bharat Fibre and more offer services in many parts of the country. Because of this, it becomes a viable option for families which have multiple people who require internet.

Fiber Broadband

It is no surprise that fiber broadband is a priority for users who want a reliable internet experience without worrying about data caps in India. While the Indian telcos have worked day in and out to keep the users connected, their efforts were just not enough to give everyone a seamless data experience. With time, the need for a reliable internet connection will keep going up. This is because more applications would surface that mobile networks simply won't be able to cater to. 5G is already on the way and is reaching more and more Indians as I write this, and you read it. But there's another factor that's going to play a major role in the coming future for the growth of wireline internet or fiber broadband connections.

Mobile Data is Going to be Super Expensive from What it Costs Today

The Indian telecom operators, namely Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), have often talked about correcting the industry tariffs. Airtel has even moved ahead with a small-scale tariff hike in two circles where the telco has removed all the prepaid plans under Rs 155, which offered voice calling, SMS and data benefits. This means that there's no more Rs 99 plan on offer in the two circles we are talking about. I recently wrote about why Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) won't be able to resist the opportunity that Airtel has presented them with.

It is very likely that mobile data will become too expensive for many families with multiple prepaid connections in the coming months. This might push the demand for fiber broadband connections even further.

Benefits of Having a Fiber Broadband Connection in India

But that is when mobile networks come into play. While on the move, you can recharge with basic prepaid plans for validity with voice calling and SMS benefits and get a minimum amount of data. There are also 4G data vouchers, in case you ever need it. Otherwise, if you have a family that's mostly at home, fiber broadband connections are the best option as the data prices go up even further.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

