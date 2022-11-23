JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL OTT Fiber Broadband Plans at Affordable Costs

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

JioFiber broadband continues to expand in more areas of India. JioFiber, one of the most reputable service providers in India, offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data package for Rs 999 with a 30-day validity term. With this subscription, users have access to 150 Mbps upload and download speeds.

Highlights

  • The country's internet service providers (ISPs) have been riding this high demand wave as the popularity of OTT platforms has been steadily increasing for a while.
  • With its connectivity, JioFiber broadband continues to expand in more areas of India.
  • JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data package for Rs 999 with a 30-day validity term.

Follow Us

Broadband plans

Many Internet service providers (ISPs) frequently promote their highest speeds and capacity plans, catering to power users, gamers, and other customers who require fast speeds. The country's internet service providers (ISPs) have been riding this high-demand wave as the popularity of OTT platforms has been steadily increasing for a while. The country's ISPs provide broadband packages that include high-speed data as well as extra OTT platform subscriptions. There are a few considerably less expensive plans from the telecom service providers, despite the fact that the expensive plans provide a variety of bundled OTT platforms. These ISP plans meet the users' entertainment needs while also being reasonably priced and providing good data benefits. Let's now examine each of the plans.

JioFiber Rs 999 Plan

JioFiber broadband continues to expand in more areas of India. JioFiber, one of the most reputable service providers in India, offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data package for Rs 999 with a 30-day validity term. With this subscription, users have access to 150 Mbps upload and download speeds. On the website, the plan is referred to as a popular plan that gives subscriptions to 15 OTT services, including a full year of access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, and other services.

Airtel Rs 999 Plan

For its Xstream Fiber connection, Airtel provides customers with a variety of plans. The Airtel "Entertainment" pack costs Rs 999 per month, exclusive of taxes, and offers 200 Mbps internet speed. With this plan, users receive 3.3TB, or 3333GB, of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Along with its broadband package, Airtel also offers "Airtel Thanks Benefits," which in this case include Wynk Music, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream Premium subscriptions. This is one of Airtel's most popular plans as well.

BSNL Rs 999 Plan

The 150 Mbps speed is included in the BSNL Rs 999 package. Beyond the 2000GB data allotment, the plan's speed drops to 10 Mbps. The telco's SuperStar Premium Plus pack includes several OTT services, including Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV, and more.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments