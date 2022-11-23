JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL OTT Fiber Broadband Plans at Affordable Costs

Many Internet service providers (ISPs) frequently promote their highest speeds and capacity plans, catering to power users, gamers, and other customers who require fast speeds. The country's internet service providers (ISPs) have been riding this high-demand wave as the popularity of OTT platforms has been steadily increasing for a while. The country's ISPs provide broadband packages that include high-speed data as well as extra OTT platform subscriptions. There are a few considerably less expensive plans from the telecom service providers, despite the fact that the expensive plans provide a variety of bundled OTT platforms. These ISP plans meet the users' entertainment needs while also being reasonably priced and providing good data benefits. Let's now examine each of the plans.

JioFiber Rs 999 Plan

JioFiber broadband continues to expand in more areas of India. JioFiber, one of the most reputable service providers in India, offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data package for Rs 999 with a 30-day validity term. With this subscription, users have access to 150 Mbps upload and download speeds. On the website, the plan is referred to as a popular plan that gives subscriptions to 15 OTT services, including a full year of access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, and other services.

Airtel Rs 999 Plan

For its Xstream Fiber connection, Airtel provides customers with a variety of plans. The Airtel "Entertainment" pack costs Rs 999 per month, exclusive of taxes, and offers 200 Mbps internet speed. With this plan, users receive 3.3TB, or 3333GB, of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Along with its broadband package, Airtel also offers "Airtel Thanks Benefits," which in this case include Wynk Music, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream Premium subscriptions. This is one of Airtel's most popular plans as well.

BSNL Rs 999 Plan

The 150 Mbps speed is included in the BSNL Rs 999 package. Beyond the 2000GB data allotment, the plan's speed drops to 10 Mbps. The telco's SuperStar Premium Plus pack includes several OTT services, including Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV, and more.