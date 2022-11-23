Vi Shareholders Approve Paying ATC in Equity if Dues Unpaid after 18 Months

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea will be raising the due amount via equity-convertible debt bonds, which carry a coupon rate of 11.2% and will be payable every six months during its term. The funds raised by Vi would be used to pay ATC. The maximum term of the optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) is 18 months from the date of issue and allotment of the first tranche of the OCDs. 

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), a prominent telecom operator in India, has got the support of a majority of its shareholders to issue shares worth Rs 1600 crore to the ATC (American Tower Corporation).
  • If the amount of Rs 1600 crore is unpaid to ATC even after 18 months, the tower company can convert the due amount into equity for itself.
  • Vodafone Idea will be issuing debentures worth Rs 1600 crore to the ATC for now.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a prominent telecom operator in India, has got the support of a majority of its shareholders to issue shares worth Rs 1600 crore to the ATC (American Tower Corporation). If the amount of Rs 1600 crore is unpaid to ATC even after 18 months, the tower company can convert the due amount into equity for itself. Vodafone Idea will be issuing debentures worth Rs 1600 crore to the ATC for now. The move was approved by the shareholders during an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held by the company on November 21, 2022. Vodafone Idea submitted the development to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Vodafone Idea will be raising the due amount via equity-convertible debt bonds, which carry a coupon rate of 11.2% and will be payable every six months during its term. The funds raised by Vi would be used to pay ATC. The maximum term of the optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) is 18 months from the date of issue and allotment of the first tranche of the OCDs.

The benefit of OCDs is that it gives investors an opportunity to convert the debt into equity if the dues are unpaid for a decided timeline. Note that the Indian government is also in line to get equity from the company against the deferred interest dues worth Rs 16,000 crore. When the govt will make it happen is something we will have to wait and see.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments