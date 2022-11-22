iQOO Neo 7 SE to Launch Soon, May Come with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC

Two new smartphones in the Neo 7 series are expected to be released by iQOO. A MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC was used to launch the Neo 7 5G earlier this year by the company. Two additional smartphones are now anticipated to be added to the lineup. The iQOO Neo 7 SE and the Neo 7S will be the names of these. Online leaks have revealed the iQOO Neo 7 SE's features and specifications.

The upcoming Neo series phone's launch date has not yet been confirmed by iQOO. The upcoming high-end smartphone from iQOO's specifications have been listed by tipster Yogesh Brar. Under the hood, the device is rumoured to have a MediaTek Dimensity series SoC. Additionally, the tech support for fast charging will be improved. Let's look at the iQOO Neo 7 SE's features, specifications, and other information that is currently known.

iQOO Neo 7 SE: What is Known So Far

In China, the iQOO Neo 7 SE is anticipated to go on sale soon. In the upcoming weeks, it might make its way to India as the iQOO Neo 7 5G. The company has not yet confirmed any information regarding this. According to the phone's leaked specifications, it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The upcoming Redmi K60 5G is rumoured to use the same chipset. The Dimensity 8200 SoC is described in the leaked information.

The tipper also disclosed that the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen on the Neo 7 SE would have a Full HD+ resolution. It will support refresh rates of 120Hz. Along with up to 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage options, the device will have 8GB/12GB of RAM. Under the hood, a 5000mAh battery will be present, which is a larger battery than the 4700mAh one found in the Neo 6 5G India model. Additionally, it will come pre-equipped with 120W fast charging.

The phone is rumoured to have three cameras on the back. The phone has two camera sensors inside a square-shaped camera module with a sizable circular cutout on top, according to the leaked poster. Under the circular cutout is where the third camera sensor is located. According to Brar, the phone will have a 50MP main camera that supports optical image stabilisation. A 2MP macro sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera will be included.

The phone will have a 16MP front camera for taking selfies. In China, the device is rumoured to include the Android 13-based Origin OS. The Funtouch OS 13 will be preinstalled on the India version.