NTO 2.0 to be Implemented on February 1, 2023 in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The regulatory body has also said that discounts offered as an incentive by a broadcaster on the maximum retail price of a pay channel shall be based on a combined subscription of that channel both in a-la-carte as well as in bouquets. The NTO 2.0 will be implemented on February 1, 2023. 

Highlights

  • The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made amendments to the regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services.
  • The amendments say that channels which have an MRP of Rs 19 or less will only be permitted to be a part of a bouquet.
  • If the channel is priced above Rs 19, then it will be offered on an a-la-carte basis.

Follow Us

NTO 2.0

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made amendments to the regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services. The amendments say that channels which have an MRP of Rs 19 or less will only be permitted to be a part of a bouquet. If the channel is priced above Rs 19, then it will be offered on an a-la-carte basis. Further, a broadcaster can offer a maximum discount of up to 45% while pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of MRPs of all the pay channels in that bouquet.

TRAI said, "All the distributors of television channels shall ensure that services to the subscribers, with effect from 1st February 2023, are provided as per the bouquets or channels opted by them."

The regulatory body has also said that discounts offered as an incentive by a broadcaster on the maximum retail price of a pay channel shall be based on a combined subscription of that channel both in a-la-carte as well as in bouquets. The NTO 2.0 will be implemented on February 1, 2023.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
Check out the 1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea. If you are a minimalistic user and like to stay connected without needing much Data, these 28 day validity plans are good.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments