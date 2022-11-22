Samsung Could Finish Android 13 Based One UI 5 Rollout by End of Year: Report

The company still has just over a month to distribute One UI 5 to all supported devices. However, Samsung has already demonstrated some impressive speed, so we wouldn't be surprised if it succeeds in this endeavour.

With the Android 13-based One UI 5 update, Samsung is on a roll and has already released it to a number of devices. It's difficult to argue that the company isn't leading the pack in terms of supported devices, whether the devices are the newest flagship phones or outdated budget handsets.

Now, Samsung Electronics executive Sally Hyesoon Jeong has revealed to SamMobile that it hopes to bring the Android 13 update to all supported smartphones before the year is out: “For the major models, we have already made the announcement on Samsung Members, and the rollout is being carried out in most markets across the globe. However, from an engineering and product management perspective, it’s not possible to give a definite date for every eligible model, but we would like to complete the rollout within this year.”

As a result, the company still has just over a month to distribute One UI 5 to all supported devices. However, Samsung has already demonstrated some impressive speed, so we wouldn't be surprised if it succeeds in this endeavour.

Having said that, one worry with a quick update rollout is that serious bugs might get missed. According to Hyesoon Jeong, "a conscious decision was made to provide updates in the most reliable manner without compromising on pace."

