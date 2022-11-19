Samsung Looks at Rolling Out Android 14 Update Faster than Android 13

Samsung briefly discusses in the post, the release timeline for its tablets and Galaxy S, Z, and A devices before starting to talk about the advantages of One UI 5. The deployment of One UI 5 outperformed earlier updates in terms of speed and scope, according to Samsung, who gloats a little in the press release's concluding part.

Highlights

  • In a press release today, Samsung discussed the expansion of One UI 5 to its lineup of products.
  • Since the stable version of One UI 5 first began to be rolled out in October, several devices have received the upgrade.
  • Samsung maintains it intends to move even more quickly the next time around.

In a press release today, Samsung discussed the expansion of One UI 5 to its lineup of products. The stable One UI 5 version of Android 13 has now arrived on a lot of Samsung devices, which is good news for the majority of Samsung owners. Although it might not have seemed like it at the time, Samsung started rolling out the upgrade just two months after Android 13 was released. Now that it has achieved success, the corporation is celebrating by saying that it wants upcoming updates to be even quicker.

Roadmap for the One UI 5 Rollout

Since the stable version of One UI 5 first began to be rolled out in October, several devices have received the upgrade, including the Galaxy S22 series, Fold 4 and Flip 4, S21, and the Tab S8. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S7 FE, Tab S7, and Tab S6 Lite will all receive updates this year, along with the Z Flip series and the Z Fold 2 and 3. The company added that the update will begin rolling out to the S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series this month. The One UI 5 upgrade will be released for the Galaxy A53, A52 s 5G, A33 5G, and A32 later this year, it was also announced.

Samsung stated that in order to meet its objective of beating the latest update rollout, it will continue to deepen its partnership with Google and actively take user feedback into account as it updated One UI more frequently and more flawlessly.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

