Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Series With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Arrives in India

Asus has just launched the ZenBook 14 Flip OLED series in India. The key features of this laptop series is that it comes with a display that supports 90Hz refresh rate, has a 360 degree ErgoLift hinge design, and weighs only 1.4 Kg. The ZenBook 14 Flip OLED series has three different models starting from Rs 91,990. Let’s take a look at what the users get with the ZenBook 14 Flip OLED series laptops and at what price.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Series Specifications

The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR display with a 4 sided NanoEdge design with incredibly slim 2.9mm bezels, an 88% screen-to-body ratio, and supports 90Hz refresh rate.

To give users an ultimate typing experience, the laptop series comes with an edge-to-edge full-sized backlit keyboard with travel of 19.05 mm allowing users to type accurately.

Asus said that the ZenBook 14 Flip OLED series laptops come with powerful speakers. The company had partnered with Harmon Kardon to ensure that users get a strong music experience out of their laptops. There’s integration of Asus AI Noise cancellation which is a good thing for people who are conferencing using their laptops a lot.

The laptop series comes equipped with a 63 Whr battery which can provide the laptop with a strong and long battery life. There will also be a 100W Type-C fast-charger included for refuelling the laptop every day.

Let’s check the price of the laptops.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Series Price in India

The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED series has three models — a) R5 5600H (16GB+512GB SSD) which will start at Rs 91,990; b) R7 5800H (16GB+1TB SSD) for Rs 1,12,990; and c) R9 5900HX (16GB+1TB SSD) for Rs 1,34,990. You can get these laptops from online channels of Flipkart and Amazon as well as exclusive retail stores of Asus in the country. You should compare this laptop with other models in the same price range before making a decision to buy it.