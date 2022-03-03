Asus 8Z vs OnePlus 9RT: Which Device Should You Buy Under Rs 50000

The much-awaited Asus 8z smartphone was launched in India on February 28. The flagship smartphone from the maker comes at a price range where it competes with the likes of the OnePlus 9RT which was launched by the brand in January. Both the devices come with similar features as well as fall in the same price range. However, it could be tricky while making a purchase choice between the two devices. Mentioned below is a comparison between the new Asus 8z and OnePlus 9RT when it comes to their prices and specifications to see which smartphone users should go for.

Asus 8Z vs OnePlus 9RT: Display

OnePlus 9RT was launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ display that can support up to 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz of touch sampling rate and 1300nits of maximum brightness. On the other hand, Asus 8z comes with a display featuring a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Asus 8Z vs OnePlus 9RT: Processor

OnePlus 9RT comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage and the new Asus 8z is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset as well coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The onboard storage available on the smartphone is 128GB expandable via HDD over NTFS format.

Asus 8Z vs OnePlus 9RT: Camera Specifications

OnePlus 9RTcomes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with a 6MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro sensor. The front of the OnePlus 9RT features a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. The Asus 8z smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor along with a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary ultra-wide lens. The front of the device features a 12MP Sony IMX663 selfie shooter.

Asus 8Z vs OnePlus 9RT: Battery and Charging Specs

OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 65W fast-charge technology that is capable of charging the device in just 29 minutes whereas the new Asus 8z is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging as well as Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery support.

Asus 8Z vs OnePlus 9RT: Price

OnePlus 9RT was launched at a price tag of Rs 42,999 for its 8GB+128GB storage variant and the superior memory variant with 12GB+256GB is available for Rs 46,999. On the contrary, Asus 8z has been launched in India with a single storage option of 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs 42,999.

Asus 8Z vs OnePlus 9RT: Verdict

OnePlus 9RT clearly seems to have an edge over the Asus 8z smartphone in multiple departments. While the processors on both devices are the same, the OnePlus 9RT offers a much larger display as well as better cameras than the Asus 8z smartphone. Moreover, the OnePlus 9RT also offers faster-charging technology and a larger battery pack than the Asus 8z. When it comes to pricing, both devices have identical pricing for the 8GB + 128GB variant, however, the OnePlus 9RT also comes with a larger storage option making it a perfect choice among the two handsets.