OnePlus 9RT Might Sport Snapdragon 888 SoC With 12GB of RAM

There’s one thing that has been confirmed, and it is that OnePlus is not going to launch the OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro this year. The Chinese smartphone maker is instead expected to launch the OnePlus 9RT this year. Not much about the smartphone has come to the surface yet, and OnePlus hasn’t even teased about a new device launch. The launch is expected to take place sometime in October 2021. Now, looking at the Geekbench listing ahead of the launch, it is expected that the OnePlus 9RT is going to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC. Here’s everything you should know.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Specifications

OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch later this year. According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Geekbench listing of the device suggests that it will come with 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 9RT’s expected model number is MT2110. Note that the model number from OnePlus is already listed on the Geekbench; it is only expected that it is of OnePlus 9RT. The device listed is being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

So if the device in question is indeed the OnePlus 9RT, then it is safe to assume that the 9RT will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. But as per previous reports, it is expected that the OnePlus 9RT might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Snapdragon 870 SoC will help the company in improving the efficiency of thermal management inside the device.

The listing suggests that the device will run on Android 11 out of the box and will have the layer of OxygenOS on top. The Geekbench scores reveal that the OnePlus device with model number MT2110 has scored 818 in the single-core test and 3246 in the multi-core test. The device is expected to feature support for 120Hz refresh rate display and more specifications should come to the surface soon.