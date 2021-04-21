iQOO 7 Legend Might Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC and 12GB RAM

The iQOO 7 series is slated to launch in India on April 26, 2021, and will include two devices – vanilla iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend. Note that the iQOO 7 series has already launched for the China market.

Some specifications of the iQOO 7 Legend have surfaced online. A popular tipster, Mukul Sharma, shared a listing that revealed that the iQOO 7 Legend might come with 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s flagship octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC) for smartphones, Snapdragon 888.

Let’s take a look at the complete specifications of the device leaked from the listing.

iQOO 7 Legend Specifications (Expected)

According to the listing, the iQOO 7 Legend is expected to come with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen offering a 20:9 aspect ratio and support for HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to house the selfie camera in a punch-hole cutout at the front.

Further, the device might come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device is expected to run on iQOO UI custom skin based on Android 11 out of the box. The iQOO 7 Legend might feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. The device might come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with two 13MP lenses. At the front, the device might feature a 16MP lens for video calling and selfies.

It is expected to support Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and come with dual-SIM slots and a USB Type-C port. If the device is the carbon copy of the one launched in China, then it might measure 162.2mm x 75.8mm x 8.7mm and weigh 209.5 grams.

The pricing of the device is still a mystery. However, it will launch on April 26, so we will know which devices it will compete within India. iQOO will have to offer the devices at an aggressive price range to compete with pre-established brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo and Apple.