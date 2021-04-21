Acer Spin 7 Beats Reliance Jio’s Vision to Launch India’s First 5G Laptop

    Acer has just launched a new laptop in India, namely ‘Spin 7’. The Acer Spin 7 has become the first laptop in the country to support 5G. The laptop supports connectivity in both the sub-6 GHz frequencies and mmWave.

    It comes with a 360° hinge that will allow users to use it as a tablet whenever they want to take notes or just read something. Note that it has a touch-screen display that truly allows the user to convert it into a tablet for multitasking.

    Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Acer Spin 7.

    Acer Spin 7 Specifications

    Acer Spin 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Generation 2 5G platform. It weighs only 1.4 kgs and is 15.9mm thin. To make the laptop look sleek and professional, Acer went ahead with a stylish magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis.

    Users can conveniently use their fingerprint for logging into their Windows 10 devices, including the Acer Spin 7, with the help of Windows Hello. The company claims that the laptop delivers a multi-day battery life allowing users to stay away from the charging cord.

    Further, the laptop comes with a premium camera, premium audio capabilities, supports AI accelerated experiences and offers enterprise-grade security. These features combined with the laptop’s true 5G connectivity capability will allow users to communicate, create, and share on the go from virtually anywhere.

    It has a 14-inch convertible screen, meaning it can be used as a tablet temporarily as per the user’s convenience. The 56WH battery inside the laptop paired with the efficiency of the 5G chipset from Qualcomm can deliver a performance for up to 29 hours in a single charge.

    For protecting the screen, Acer has gone ahead with covering the display with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. There are other antimicrobial solutions on the keyboard, touchpad, and surrounding surface of the laptop.

    Acer Spin 7 Price

    The Acer Spin 7 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Generation 2 5G is available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,34,999. Users can purchase it from the Acer Exclusive Store or the Acer Online Store of India. The company also sells through other partner stores both online and offline.

