Ericsson, MediaTek Get 5.1 Gbps Speeds by Testing mmWave in 5G SA

Ericsson and MediaTek have achieved speeds of up to 5.1Gbps by connecting a single device to both a sub-6 GHz node and mmWave node

By April 15th, 2021 AT 8:12 PM
  • 5G
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    ericsson-mediatek-5-1gbps-mmwave

    Ericsson and MediaTek have joined hands to create something which is going to be a jaw-dropping innovation. In the wake of achieving high downloading speeds in 5G technologies, both the companies have been working to make a 5G dual connectivity breakthrough which is going to merge the coverage of sub-6Hz bands with a millimetre wave on a commercial chipset. In the recent demo, the companies have achieved speeds of up to 5.1 Gbps by connecting a single device to frequencies in the sub-6 GHz and mmWave with the help of dual connectivity. Let’s have a closer look at the new results achieved by both partners.

    Ericsson and MediaTek Achieved 5.1 Gbps  5G Speed

    According to a release from Ericsson, the companies combined 800 MHz of high-band spectrum and 60 MHz of mid-band spectrum to achieve these high speeds. The companies are claiming that this is the first time a millimetre wave (mmWave) has been tested on a 5G Standalone (SA) mode combined with a mid-band spectrum.

    The 5G dual connectivity test is also known as New Radio (NR) DC. It was performed in the mmWave chamber. As per the report, the signal was sent over the air to a device with a MediaTek M80 5G modem with the help of Ericsson’s Radio System hardware and 5G Core. The demonstration shows that this combination can achieve a speed of up to 5.1Gbps internet speed.

    On this successful demonstration JS Pan, general manager of wireless communication system and partnership at MediaTek stated that the collaboration between the two companies turned out to be fruitful. He added that the NR Dual Connectivity is one of the latest 5G technology developments which is going to contribute to next-gen 5G services, growing capacity, and a lot more.

    The demonstration also revealed the capabilities of the MediaTek M80 5G modem. As per the report, NR DC is empowered by signalling high peak rate support in Ericsson’s 5G Core. The company has run carrier aggregation to merge eight 100 Mhz carriers (total of 800 Mhz mmWave) with a 28 GHz band. The second node consists of a 60 MHz mid-band channel at 3.7 GHz. The company claims that the NR DC will be commercially available in the third quarter of this year. It would be interesting to see more experiments like this that are capable of contributing to the next-gen 5G technology.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Ericsson, MediaTek Get 5.1 Gbps Speeds by Testing mmWave in 5G SA

    Ericsson and MediaTek have joined hands to create something which is going to be a jaw-dropping innovation. In the wake...

    module-4-img

    Ericsson Teams Up With 2degrees for 5G Expansion in New Zealand

    Ericsson has teamed up with renowned telecom operator 2degrees to offer 5G network services in New Zealand. The information was...

    module-4-img

    Realme Q3 Series Launch Confirmed: Expected Specifications

    Realme, the smartphone manufacturing brand, has confirmed the launch of its Realme Q3 today on its official Weibo handle. The...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Huawei to Launch 6G in China by 2030: Report

    module-4-img

    Vodafone and Oppo Deliver Europe’s First 5G SA Network

    module-4-img

    DishNXT HD STB Available for Rs 1,347 With Free Channel Pack

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi to Launch 75-inch Mi QLED TV in India on April 23