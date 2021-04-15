Ericsson, MediaTek Get 5.1 Gbps Speeds by Testing mmWave in 5G SA

Ericsson and MediaTek have joined hands to create something which is going to be a jaw-dropping innovation. In the wake of achieving high downloading speeds in 5G technologies, both the companies have been working to make a 5G dual connectivity breakthrough which is going to merge the coverage of sub-6Hz bands with a millimetre wave on a commercial chipset. In the recent demo, the companies have achieved speeds of up to 5.1 Gbps by connecting a single device to frequencies in the sub-6 GHz and mmWave with the help of dual connectivity. Let’s have a closer look at the new results achieved by both partners.

Ericsson and MediaTek Achieved 5.1 Gbps 5G Speed

According to a release from Ericsson, the companies combined 800 MHz of high-band spectrum and 60 MHz of mid-band spectrum to achieve these high speeds. The companies are claiming that this is the first time a millimetre wave (mmWave) has been tested on a 5G Standalone (SA) mode combined with a mid-band spectrum.

The 5G dual connectivity test is also known as New Radio (NR) DC. It was performed in the mmWave chamber. As per the report, the signal was sent over the air to a device with a MediaTek M80 5G modem with the help of Ericsson’s Radio System hardware and 5G Core. The demonstration shows that this combination can achieve a speed of up to 5.1Gbps internet speed.

On this successful demonstration JS Pan, general manager of wireless communication system and partnership at MediaTek stated that the collaboration between the two companies turned out to be fruitful. He added that the NR Dual Connectivity is one of the latest 5G technology developments which is going to contribute to next-gen 5G services, growing capacity, and a lot more.

The demonstration also revealed the capabilities of the MediaTek M80 5G modem. As per the report, NR DC is empowered by signalling high peak rate support in Ericsson’s 5G Core. The company has run carrier aggregation to merge eight 100 Mhz carriers (total of 800 Mhz mmWave) with a 28 GHz band. The second node consists of a 60 MHz mid-band channel at 3.7 GHz. The company claims that the NR DC will be commercially available in the third quarter of this year. It would be interesting to see more experiments like this that are capable of contributing to the next-gen 5G technology.