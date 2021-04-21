Samsung Galaxy F52 5G with 4,350mAh Battery and Live Renders Spotted on TENAA 

Samsung seems to be gearing up to launch a new 5G smartphone in the Galaxy F-series with the launch of the Galaxy F52 5G. We have already witnessed the handset appearing on multiple certification websites, and considering that, we can safely assume that the handset is inching closer to the launch. The smartphone was recently listed on the Wi-Fi Alliance and the Bluetooth SIG certification sites. Now in the latest development, the Galaxy F52 5G has been spotted on the TENAA listing in China. The certification site has revealed some of the vital information about the handset, including battery capacity and software version. Along with the information, the renders of the Galaxy F52 5G has also appeared on the website. Let’s have a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G TENAA listing.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G TENAA Listing

The Galaxy F52 was spotted in the TENAA listing with model number SM-E5260. The smart model number was also listed on 3C, Bluetooth SIG, and Wi-Fi Alliance certification. The Bluetooth SIG listing revealed the official name of the smartphone as Galaxy F52 5G. According to the TENAA listing, the device is expected to be fuelled by a massive 4,350mAh battery and run on the Android 11 operating system (OS) out of the box on top of OneUI 3.1.

The listing also updates the renders of the phone, suggesting that the Galaxy F52 5G might feature a punch-hole cutout display that makes room for the selfie camera sensor. The renders of the handset show that the punch-hole camera cutout will be placed at the top-right corner of the display. Around the back, the smartphone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup, and the render shows that the text engraved on the camera module says the device might feature a 64MP main camera sensor accompanied by the other three sensors.

The renders spotted on the TENAA listing didn’t showcase any physical fingerprint sensor, which might mean that there is an in-display fingerprint scanner on the device. The Galaxy F52 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Under the hood, the handset is expected to be powered by an unknown octa-core 2.2GHz processor, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Going with the rumours, the Galaxy F52 5G is speculated to have a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. However, the company is yet to reveal anything officially, and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.