Oppo E-Store for India Will Let Users Buy Products in One Click

Oppo is soon going to launch its e-store for the Indian market. Currently, the Chinese smartphone maker sells its products online via the official channels of Amazon and Flipkart and through offline retail shops and partners. Users don’t have the option of buying anything directly from the website of Oppo India.

However, that’s about to change with the launch of ‘Oppo Store’ in India. The company has announced that the Oppo Store which is an ‘e-store’, will go live on May 7, 2021. It will contain all the favourite products of Oppo users and let them buy whatever they want through a simple click.

Oppo Store Will be Just Like OnePlus Store

Oppo Store is expected to be just like the OnePlus Store. The Oppo Store will bring all the latest offerings from the company under one platform. All the exciting offers launched by Oppo will also be shown on the e-store of the company.

Another Chinese smartphone company, Poco doesn’t have a direct online sales channel in India. It sells its products through Flipkart. By selling directly to the customers, Oppo will be able to cut down on some of the costs and get better margins on its products online.

The company already has 180 retail outlets in India and over 60,000 sales points. With the addition of an e-store, Oppo will make it more convenient for the users to buy its products. Users will finally get a one-stop-shop for Oppo products online. Currently, the company sells its few devices on Flipkart and a few on Amazon.

This would also help the customers get in touch with the customer support team of the company faster. Oppo Store will be live soon and the company is already asking what the users expect from the store on its official India website.

Oppo recently launched its cheapest 5G smartphone in India called the ‘Oppo A74 5G’. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is priced at Rs 17,990 in India making it one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in the country. Its first sale will start on April 26, 2021, at 1 PM via Amazon India.