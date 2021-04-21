Sun Direct Introduces Economy, Value, Super and Khushi Packs

Sun Direct, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators not only in South India but the whole nation, has launched new channel packs for its users. At the same time, the DTH operator has removed two old packs.

The new channel packs introduced are – Economy, Value, Super, and Khushi packs. Earlier, Sun Direct used to offer channel packs named DPO 1, DPO 2 and so on. But the operator has removed them and introduced packs with new names which deliver a direct message to the user.

For example, by reading Economy, a user can understand that it would be the cheapest pack offered by the company. Further, the Super pack signals that it will come with plenty of channels but will also cost a little more. Let’s take a look a further look at the new channels.

Sun Direct New Channel Packs

The new channel packs are curated more cleverly and give users of the company more flexibility in choosing the right plan for themselves. Just for perspective, the newly introduced ‘Tamil Economy’ plan comes for Rs 118.64 (excluding NCF charges and taxes). This channel pack offers users 57 paid channels from different categories. Thus the ‘word’ economy suits this plan because it offers very less channels but is also very cheap.

The most expensive channel pack is the ‘Khushi’ pack. The ‘Tamil Khushi’ pack comes for Rs 247.46 (excluding NCF charges and taxes). It offers 102 paid channels to the users, which also include subscriptions to 9 English channels, 16 kids channels, and more channels from different categories.

The same has been applied to channel packs for different languages. There are no DPO 1 and DPO 2 packs anymore for channel packs under any language. However, not every kind of pack is available in different languages.

For example, the Tamil channel packs category has all the new kind of packs – Economy, Value, Super, and Khushi. However, under the Telugu language category, there are only Economy and Value packs.

For the unaware, Sun Direct offers channel packs in different languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, and there are also channel packs under the ‘Rest of India’ category. Users also have the option to subscribe to individual channel packs or broadcaster packages.