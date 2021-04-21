Poco M2 Reloaded Doesn’t Offer Anything New

Poco has just launched the Poco M2 Reloaded in India and there’s nothing new about the device except that it has been made more affordable

By April 21st, 2021 AT 1:00 PM
    poco-m2-reloaded-nothing-new

    Poco has just launched the Poco M2 Reloaded in India and there’s nothing new about the device except that it has been made more affordable. For the unaware, the Poco M2 was launched last year in September. There is no difference between the Poco M2 and Poco M2 Reloaded launched today in terms of features except that the Poco M2 Reloaded comes at a lesser price and with lesser memory. The device still runs on the octa-core MediaTek processor and has the same display.

    Poco M2 Reloaded Specifications

    The Poco M2 Reloaded has launched with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. The Poco M2 also has the same display. The screen of Poco M2 Reloaded is covered with the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Then, the device runs on the 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

    This is what is new with the device. The Poco M2 came with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, the device retains the quad-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Poco M2 Reloaded comes with an 8MP AI front-camera sensor for video calling and taking selfies.

    The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It is a 4G supportive device that can further support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

    Poco M2 Reloaded Price

    The Poco M2 Reloaded has launched in a single variant with 4GB+64GB for Rs 9,499. It is already on sale from 12 PM today, exclusively on Flipkart. In comparison, the Poco M2 launched with 6GB+64GB for Rs 10,999 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 12,499.

    So basically, the name ‘Reloaded’ doesn’t mean any major new features. The company has just announced a new memory variant of the Poco M2 Reloaded to cater to the needs of the users looking for an even cheaper entry-level 4G smartphone.

    The only thing is, users won’t be too excited about the device given that it doesn’t have any new features. However, its successor, the Poco M3 has been very successful in India. It was the highest-selling device online in February 2021 in India.

