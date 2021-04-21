Amazon Fire TV Cube Will Take Users TV Viewing Experience to Next Level

Amazon today announced the ‘Fire TV Cube’ for the Indian market. It is a streaming gadget that works just the way the Fire TV Stick does. More precisely, it is much like the Apple TV. The Fire TV Cube is a small box that can be connected to your TV for enabling a seamless over-the-top (OTT) content viewing experience.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube could be a good alternative to the Apple TV 4K launched yesterday. One of the likeable things about the Fire TV Cube is how low-cost it is when compared with the Apple TV 4K.

Amazon Fire TV Cube Specifications

Amazon Fire TV Cube comes with a cutting edge far-field voice recognition system with eight microphones and advanced beamforming technology. This voice recognition system can suppress all the extra noise and even understand what the user is saying when they are sitting far from it, and the TV is playing.

This will enable users to go with a hands-free approach of using the Fire TV Cube for watching their favourite OTT content. The streaming box supports all major OTT applications such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Users can simply say, “Alexa, play Mirzapur”, and the voice assistant from Amazon will know which app to open and will play the desired content for you.

What’s interesting is that Fire TV Cube will allow you to further control several other things at your home. If you have other smart devices connected with Alexa, you can dim the lights, check the weather, and do much more with the Fire TV Cube.

To take the viewing experience further, users can now watch OTT content at up to 4K Ultra HD in 60 fps. The streaming device supports video formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and also comes with Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced sound experience.

Amazon Fire TV Cube Price

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is priced at Rs 12,999 only. Compared to this, the Apple TV 4K starts at 18,900 and goes up to Rs 20,900. The product is already available to be ordered from the official website and mobile app of Amazon India, along with retail outlets of Croma and Reliance Digital.