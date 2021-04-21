Apple Announces iMac 2021, AirTags, New iPad Pro and More

Apple announced several new products at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event on Tuesday. The Cupertino tech giant unveiled the next generation iMac powered by the M1 chipset and the new iPad Pro which also comes with the silicon chipset.

Much to the fans disappointment, Apple didn’t announce the highly anticipated AirPods 3. However, Apple made the ‘AirTags’ official and also launched the new Apple TV 4K. Apple also launched a new ‘Purple’ colour variant for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Let’s dive into the features and pricing of all the new products launched.

Apple iMac 2021: Specifications and Price

Apple launched its iMac 2021 with the M1 chipset. The M1 is a silicon chip developed by Apple that was announced last year in November. On the front, the new iMac comes with a 1080p FaceTime camera for an enhanced video calling experience. It features Apple’s TrueTone display technology and comes with two fans instead of a thermal system.

Apple said that the iMac 2021 doesn’t make more than 10 decibels of noise, meaning it will almost be a noiseless experience for the users. It is 11.5mm thin and comes with a new set of speakers, a high-performance tweeter, and two pair of woofers. The new iMac has six sets of stereo speakers.

The iMac 2021 lineup starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India and offers 256GB of internal storage 8GB of RAM. It has a 24-inch 4.5K retina display and comes with two Thunderbolt USB 4 ports. For the first time, the iMac is available in seven different colours.

Apple iPad Pro 2021: Specifications and Price

Apple has launched the iPad Pro 2021 with the M1 chipset as well. It comes with an XDR Liquid Retina Display and ProMotion technology and support for Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. The iPad Pro 2021 also comes with the LiDAR camera feature that’s in the iPhone 12 Pro series. It has two cameras at the rear along with a LED module. The new iPad Pro comes with a Thunderbolt port for facilitating fast charging and fast data transfer.

The iPad Pro 2021 can support 5G connectivity in the mmWave bands. It is touted to deliver a maximum downloading speed of 4 Gbps.

It has launched in two sizes. The first 11-inch variant with 128GB storage starts at Rs 71,900, and the second with a 12.9-inch display and 128GB storage starts at Rs 99,900. These prices are for the Wi-Fi models; the cellular model costs extra. Further, along with Space Grey, Apple has also announced a Silver colour variant of the device.

Apple AirTags and Apple TV: Specifications and Price

Apple AirTags will allow users to locate their essential items with the help of Precision Finding technology. It is water and dust resistant and is compatible with Apple’s ‘Find My’ network. Its battery life can go as long as a year. Further, users can replace the battery of the device.

Apple AirTags is priced at Rs 3,190 for just one piece. However, for the 4 pack option, the price increases to Rs 10,900.

Lastly, Apple launched the new Apple TV 4K. The new Apple TV 4K brings out more realistic colours of the content for the users and is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset. It comes with a new and improved Apple TV Remote, which has a touch-enabled clickpad for giving precise control to the users.

The Apple TV 4K is priced at Rs 18,900 for the 32GB storage variant and Rs 29,900 for the 64GB storage variant.