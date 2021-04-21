Tata Sky Broadband and Airtel Xstream Fiber 200 Mbps Plans Compared

The way Indians look at wireline broadband has completely changed today. Earlier, users were happy with speeds of up to 10 Mbps and some low amount of fair usage policy (FUP) data. But since the time Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, and other such private internet service providers (ISPs) have come to the market, that’s changed.

Users now want at least 100 Mbps speeds with more than 1,000GB monthly FUP data with their fiber plans. Further, they want it at the cost of what DSL plans used to come for. But some users want something more than 100 Mbps to satisfy their gaming and streaming needs. That is where the role of 200 Mbps plans kick in.

Both Tata Sky Broadband and Airtel Xstream Fiber offers users with a 200 Mbps speed plan. Today, we are comparing the 200 Mbps plans of both the ISPs to determine which offering makes more sense.

Let’s take a look at the plans individually first and then compare them to see which one is better.

Tata Sky Broadband 200 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky Broadband offers its 200 Mbps plan for Rs 1,150 per month. It is also available in different validity periods. For 3 months, this plan will cost Rs 3,300, meaning a monthly cost of Rs 1,100. Then for 6 months, it will cost Rs 5,550, meaning a monthly cost of Rs 925. Lastly, it is also available with 12 months validity for a cost of Rs 10,200, meaning a monthly cost of Rs 850. Note that none of the prices mentioned above includes taxes.

With the plan, users will get 3.3TB or 3,300GB monthly FUP data. If the user opts for the 1 month plan, he/she will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 1,000 that will be completely refundable. Further, Tata Sky Broadband will provide the user with a free dual-band router and won’t charge anything extra for the installation of the connection.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 200 Mbps Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 200 Mbps plan comes for Rs 999 per month. But it is also available in 3, 6, and 12 months validity. The 3 months plan would cost users Rs 999 per month only, meaning a one-time payment of Rs 2,997. The 6 months plan comes at a lower monthly cost of Rs 924, meaning a one-time payment of Rs 5,544. Lastly, the 12 months plan comes at a monthly cost of Rs 849, meaning a one-time payment of Rs 10,188. Again, none of the prices mentioned above includes taxes.

The company offers free installation on plans with 3 months validity and above. For the one-month plan, the user would be liable to pay for the installation charges. The company offers a dual-band router free with the connection.

The FUP data offered with the plan is 3.3TB or 3,333GB per month. There are plenty of over-the-top (OTT) benefits offered including a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream Premium, and other Airtel Thanks benefits.

Verdict

The 200 Mbps plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber has a little edge over the plan offered by Tata Sky Broadband. Note that users can opt for a free voice calling connection with both the Tata Sky and Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 200 Mbps connection.

Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 200 Mbps plan offers 33GB FUP data extra at an effectively lesser price along with OTT benefits. At the same time, the offering from Tata Sky Broadband isn’t bad at all. But if were to choose one company for purchasing the 200 Mbps plan from, we would go with Airtel Xstream Fiber.