BSNL Users Won’t Have to Pay Installation Charges on New Connections: Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has waived off the installation charges for any kind of fixed-line connection that a user opts for until April 30, 2021. The telco offers multiple services such as fiber broadband connections, DSL broadband connections, and landline service.

The installation charges for a new connection for either of the services is waived off until April 30, 2021. BSNL announced the information through a circular dated April 8, 2021. The offer is not limited to any particular circle but will be available pan-India.

The telco’s head office in Delhi has released the circular asking every other state and circle to update the information on their website as well. Further, the above offer has been put into effect right away.

Meaning starting now and until April 30, 2021, BSNL users looking for broadband or a landline connection won’t have to pay any installation charges.

How Much Do Customers Have to Pay for Installation of a New BSNL Connection?

If you are wondering how much exactly the users are saving with this new offer from BSNL, well, it is a considerable amount.

For broadband-only connections, BSNL users have to pay Rs 250 as the installation charge. But for Bharat Fibre connections, users need to pay Rs 500 as the installation charge. It is again Rs 250 for getting a broadband connection over the existing voice calling service.

In comparison to JioFiber, this cost is nothing. JioFiber users need to pay Rs 1,000 as installation charges that is non-refundable and Rs 1,500 for a security deposit against the ONU devices provided by the company. The security deposit is fully refundable though.

Do note that the BSNL users can be exempted from paying for installation charges if they simply choose to buy a broadband plan for the long term. With the long-term plans, the installation charges are zero, so while this is a limited offer, if you are thinking of getting a long-term plan, you don’t have to worry about paying an installation charge anyway.