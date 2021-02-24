Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Spotted on BIS Website; Launch Seems Imminent

The Mi Smart Band 5 was launched at the end of September 2020. And it already seems like Xiaomi is prepping up for the launch of Mi Smart Band 6/Mi Band 6. Ahead of the launch, the Mi Smart Band 6 is spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number- XMSH15HM. Additionally, the same wearable device also cleared the Indonesian Telecom certification. This could essentially mean the launch of Mi Band 6 is right around the corner. Xiaomi usually launches new Mi Band smart device in China first before launching in other markets, including India. So the band could first launch in China sometime in March or April before making its way to global markets.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Launch: What to Expect

Xiaomi has been the undisputed king in the wearable market in India. Over the last 18 months, the Chinese company is facing stiff competition from Realme, and recently, OnePlus also launched its first fitness band, taking on the Mi Smart Band 5. To stay in-line with the competition, Xiaomi might launch the Mi Smart Band 6 sooner than expected. While there’s no official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the Mi Smart Band 6, the launch will likely take place in the next couple of months or by the end of Q2 2021. Generally, if a device clears BIS, the launch will happen within the next two-three months. Tipster Mukul Sharma was the first to spot BIS certification of Mi Band 6.

As for the Mi Smart Band 6, the fitness band is rumoured to offer Sp02 monitoring and built-in GPS support. Furthermore, it is also said to come with Alexa integration.

An earlier report indicated that the upcoming fitness tracker from Xiaomi would feature a bigger display than its predecessor. The Mi Smart Band 5 rocks a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, so the Mi Smart Band 6 will likely arrive with a 1.2 or 1.3-inch screen. Besides, Xiaomi may also offer 30 activity modes with the wearable.

It is not surprising to see Xiaomi planning an early launch for the Mi Smart Band 6. The OnePlus Band available at Rs 2,499 is a decent alternative to the Mi Smart Band 5. On the flip side, Realme is stepping up its wearable game in the country with the likes of Realme Band, Realme Watch and the Realme Watch S. As mentioned above, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch date of Mi Smart Band 6. In fact, the company did not even tease the wearable’s launch in its home country China.