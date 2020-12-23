Realme Watch S Series Launched in India, Price and Specifications

Realme has just launched the S Series smartwatches in India along with Buds Air Pro. There are two smartwatches in the series namely ‘Realme Watch S’ and ‘Realme Watch S Pro’. When it comes to the differences between the two, the ‘Pro’ variant comes with premium features over the product’s normal variant. The Realme Watch S series comes with an improved GPS tracking along with multiple sports modes for the fitness lovers. Keep reading ahead to find out about the specifications and price of the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro.

Realme Watch S Specifications

The Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch (360×360 pixels) display which can touch a maximum brightness of 600 nits. For the protection of the screen, there is a covering of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartwatch can support up to 16 different sports modes – Cricket, Indoor Run, Stationary Bike, Outdoor Cycle, Football, Strength Training, Yoga, and more.

Inside the Realme Watch S is a PPG sensor which can facilitate real-time heart-rate monitoring in addition to SpO2 sensor which monitors the user’s blood oxygen levels. The smartwatch can also track sleep patterns of the users.

It has a 390mAh battery which can run up to 15 days in one full charge. Further, it can be charged from 0% to 100% within 2 hours. There are more than 100 watch faces for the users to choose from via Realme Link app. It carries an IP68 rating which means it is water-resistant up to 1.5 metres only and not suitable for swimming.

Realme Watch S Pro Specifications

Realme Watch S Pro comes with a 1.39-inch (454×454) circular ALMOED display with a maximum brightness of 450 nits. For protection, there is Corning Gorilla Glass 2.5D on top of the screen.

Realme has claimed that a future OTA update for the smartwatch will provide it with an always-on-display (AOD) feature. It can support up to 15 sports modes, the same as Realme Watch S in addition to swimming mode. The smartwatch comes with the same sensors as in its base variant.

Since it is 5ATM water-resistant, users can take it for swimming as well. There is a 420mAh battery which can run up to three weeks with heart-rate monitoring switched on. The charging speed is the same for both the smartwatches in the series.

Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro Price

The Realme Watch S has been launched for Rs 4,999 whereas the Realme Watch S Pro has been launched for Rs 9,999. There is also a Realme Watch S Master Edition which is designed by Grafflex and is priced at Rs 5,999.

The Realme Watch S will be available in black, blue, green, orange silicone strap options whereas the Realme Watch S Pro will be available in orange, blue, black, and green colour options.

The first sale for Realme Watch S will start from December 28, 12 PM. As for the Realme Watch S Pro, the first sale for it will start from December 29, 12 PM. Both the smartwatches will be sold via Flipkart and the Realme India website.