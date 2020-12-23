BSNL Attempts to Retain Broadband Customers By Offering Free Installation Service

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a special offer for people looking to get a new broadband connection in the near future. Much recently, the Twitter handle of BSNL Kerala announced that users could get their next broadband connection without needing to pay anything for the installation service. Usually, when people get a broadband connection from the state-run telco, they need to pay multiple ancillary charges which include a charge for installation service of the connection as well. But now, under a limited time offer, people living in the Kerala region of the country can get their next broadband connection from BSNL with zero installation cost — more details on the offer ahead.

BSNL Offering Broadband Connections With No Installation Cost

BSNL Kerala has announced that users who get new broadband, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), or even a landline connection will be exempted from paying any installation charges. But this offer is not for everyone.

It is only for people who got either of the aforementioned connections removed before or on September 30, 2020. People who got their connections removed post that date will not be eligible to receive the offer and its benefits.

This is an offer which is only reserved for the users living in Kerala. The operator hasn’t extended this offer in any other telecom circles of the country yet. There are more terms and conditions associated with the offer.

The first one is that the installation charges will be removed only when the eligible user purchases a broadband plan from the telco for at least six months or more. The plan’s rental will have to be paid by the user in advance for six months or more; else, the offer will not be provided to the user. BSNL Kerala also mentioned that LCO provisioning charges might be applicable for FTTH users.

This move clearly indicates that BSNL is looking to retain its lost subscribers. How effective it will be, only time will tell. It is worth noting that BSNL recently crossed the milestone of a million Bharat Fiber users. The telco announced new Bharat Fiber plans a few months back to compete with the fiber offerings from Airtel and Jio.

At the same time, BSNL is continuously losing subscribers for some time on the wired broadband segment. The telco has said nothing about extending this offer to other telecom circles of India yet, but something like that might happen quite soon.