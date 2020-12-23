Amazfit GTS 2 mini Launching in India on December 26 for Rs 6,999

After launching the Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatches, Huami is launching the Amazfit GTS 2 mini in India on December 26. The upcoming smartwatch is on the affordable side at Rs 6,999. It is a stripped-down version of the Amazfit GTS 2; The GTS 2 mini features an always-on AMOLED display, more than 70 sports modes, OxygenBeats blood oxygen AI system and delivers up to 14-days of battery life. The GTS 2 mini will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Compared to the Amazfit GTS 2, the GTS 2 mini sports a smaller display, lacks Bluetooth calling functionality and does not feature online & offline voice assistant. Continue reading to know more about the features offered by Amazit GTS 2 mini.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini: Specifications and Features

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini sports a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D glass on top. Without the strap, the smartwatch weighs 19.5 grams and comes in three strap colour options- Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink and Sage Green. And yes, the GTS 2 mini has a square-shaped dial similar to the Amazfit GTS 2. The affordable smartwatch from Huami supports 50+ watch faces and the best part is the screen has always-on functionality. Also, the company allows the users to upload your photos to make the watch face truly yours.

Moving on, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini supports in-depth tracking of heart health, sleep tracking, stress-level management and SpO2 measuring. Furthermore, the smartwatch also measures PAI score and it is calculated by processing data about your heart rate and other health information with an algorithm.

As noted, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini supports over 70 built-in sports modes and 5 ATM water-resistance. It also allows users to control the music and provide notifications about exercise stages. Unlike the Amazfit GTR 2 and the GTS 2 smartwatches, the GTS 2 mini does not support Bluetooth calling functionality. However, users will be able to remotely control their mobile phone to take photos and turn on selfie mode with the Bluetooth camera.

Lastly, Amazfit says the GTS 2 mini’s fully-optimised battery management system provides up to 14 days of battery life. The smartwatch is fuelled by a 220mAh battery.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini: Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes in a single model unlike the Amazfit GTR 2 that’s available in both Sports and Classic models. The GTS 2 mini will be available for purchase via Amazon at Rs 6,999. Users can start purchasing the GTS 2 mini starting December 26. Amazon India has started selling the GTS 2 as well.