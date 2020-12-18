Amazfit GTS 2 With Always-on Display and 12 Sports Modes Launched at Rs 12,999

Amazfit GTS 2 is the latest smartwatch from the house of Huami to launch in India at Rs 12,999. This is the second smartwatch launch from Huami to launch this week after the Amazfit GTR 2. The Amazfit GTS 2 is a successor to the Amazfit GTS that’s launched for a price of Rs 9,999 and currently selling for Rs 7,999. The Amazfit GTS 2 features a lot of new features like always-on AMOLED display, Amazon Alexa integration and a new PAI health assessment system. The GTS 2 is currently available for pre-order in the country and the company is also offering a free strap worth Rs 1,799. The deliveries for the watch will begin on December 21.

Amazfit GTS 2: Specifications and Features

The Amazfit GTS 2 sports a 1.65 AMOLED screen with always-on functionality, 454×454 pixels resolution and 326 PPI. The smartwatch will be available for pre-order in only Black colour option. The GTS 2 is slightly thinner compared to the Amazfit GTS. It is equipped with a 246mAh battery that is capable of lasting seven days with typical usage and up to 20 days with power-saving mode turned on.

The smartwatch also features ‘professional waterproofing’ that offers protection up to a depth of 50 metres. As for the sports modes, it features 12 built-in modes- outdoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, treadmill, indoor cycling, open water swimming, pool swimming, elliptical, climbing, trail running, skiing and free training. Amazfit says the data logs will be created for every minute of every mile.

It supports controlling mobile music playback through the watch and comes with 3GB of local storage. This means you can connect any Bluetooth headphones to the watch and listen to music without the requirement of your smartphone. The GTS 2 supports Bluetooth calls, and it features a microphone and a speaker. And yes, the GTS 2 has Alexa integrated. The company also added an offline voice assistant.

As for the health side of things, the Amazfit GTS 2 features a BioTracker 2 PPG high-precision biological tracking optical sensor developed by Huami. The GTS can measure blood-oxygen saturation, all-day heart monitoring, stress levels, sleep monitoring and it can also generate a PAI score. Sensors on the smartwatch include an air pressure sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor and ambient light sensor.

Amazfit GTS 2: Pricing and Availability in India

The Amazfit GTS 2 will be available for purchase at Rs 12,999 in India. Right now, Amazfit is taking pre-orders for the smartwatch through its official India website. The company will provide a free strap worth Rs 1,799 to the customers who pre-order the GTS 2. Right now, the GTS 2 comes in a single Obsidian Black colour option, but it could soon be available in Desert Rose and Grey colour hues too.