BSNL Work from Home Prepaid Plan of Rs 251 Offers 70GB Data for 28 Days

BSNL introduced the ‘Work from Home‘ prepaid STVs to compete with the private telcos. Data consumption in India has been on the rise for a few years now and the pandemic forced a lot of employees to work from home that further resulted in increased data usage. Private telcos removed data-only plans a couple of years ago as the standard prepaid plans are currently offering daily data benefit. Thanks to almost sufficient daily data benefit, customers are no longer bothered to recharge data-only STVs. However, the pandemic forced telcos to bring back the data packs, although with a different name- Work from Home plans. Taking on the likes of Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea, BSNL also brought three Work from Home data-only STVs priced at Rs 56, Rs 151 and Rs 251. Continue reading to know more about these plans in detail.

BSNL Work from Home Prepaid STVs: Everything You Need to Know

Aforementioned, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has three prepaid STVs aimed at the users who are working from home. Basically, these are just data-only prepaid plans without any voice calling and SMS benefits on offer. Starting with the Rs 56 Work from Home STV, it offers a total of 10GB of data valid for ten days from the date of recharge.

The Rs 151 STV comes with 40GB of data benefit, whereas the Rs 251 STV ships with 70GB of data benefit. Both the Rs 151 and Rs 251 prepaid STVs come with 28 days validity. BSNL should have offered the validity more than 28 days, at least the validity of these STVs should have been the validity of the existing prepaid plan. Earlier this month, BSNL added ZING Music app subscription to these Work from Home STVs to make the overall benefits appealing to the customers.

BSNL Work from Home STVs Compared to Airtel, Jio and Vi STVs

Reliance Jio, as usual, is offering three work from home prepaid plans priced at Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251, with 30GB, 40GB and 50GB data benefit. Airtel and Vi are offering a Rs 251 prepaid data pack with 50GB benefit on offer. Vi also has a Rs 351 data only prepaid plan with 100GB data.

As you can see, BSNL is ahead of other telcos as its Rs 251 recharge offers 70GB data compared to the 50GB data benefit offered by private telcos. In Kerala and other circles where BSNL has 4G network, the Rs 251 pack offers 4G data on-par with the private telcos.