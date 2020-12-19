Dish TV Box Service Plan Extends Your Set-Top Box Warranty for 1 Year at Rs 99

Dish TV is one of the top DTH operators that care about providing best customer support. As we are already aware of, all the DTH operators provide one year of free warranty with their Set-Top Boxes. Earlier, Tata Sky used to offer three years of warranty with its STBs, but that was withdrawn last year, and the company now offers just one year of warranty. Dish TV is allowing users to extend their Set-Top Box warranty for one year at just Rs 99. The warranty extension plan is also available for D2h users since it is also part of the Dish TV itself. Dish TV & D2h customers can purchase the ‘Box Service Plan’ to extend their STB warranty for another year.

Dish TV & D2h Users Can Get Additional STB Warranty for Rs 99

The Box Service Plan from the house of Dish TV & D2h was introduced a few months back. It costs Rs 99 for one year, and with taxes, the charges are Rs 117. Dish TV and D2h users can visit the company’s website and log in with their registered mobile number to avail the additional warranty.

Dish TV says the customers can avail the Box Service Plan during the primary warranty period and there will not be any verification from the company’s end. However, if a customer opts for the Box Service Plan after the expiry of the primary warranty, then the company’s technician will verify the condition of the STB. If the STB requires any repair, the customer will have to pay the charges for the whole repair and then the Box Service Plan will be activated. If the STB is in working condition, then the Box Service Plan will be activated instantly. In case if the STB is not in a repairable position, then Dish TV will replace the STB with a refurbished model.

Nevertheless, it is a good offer from Dish TV and the allowance of availing the plan even after the primary warranty’s expiry is icing on the cake. As for Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, both are providing one-year of primary warranty similar to Dish TV & D2h. We don’t generally see a lot of complaints from the users related to Set-Top Box. The only issue users face with STBs is the smart card replacement, at least that’s what I faced with my Sun Direct and Dish TV connections in Hyderabad.