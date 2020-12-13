Tata Sky Now Allowing New Users to Purchase Set-Top Box Bundled With Popular Combos

Tata Sky continues to add new features to its website and mobile app alongside extending its market share lead. Tata Sky has added a new feature to its website that allows new customers to purchase Set-Top Box bundled with ‘best-selling’ combo plan in a particular region. The feature doesn’t sound like a major one, however, it comes in handy for the new customers who want to simplify their purchase experience. New Tata Sky users can select any best-selling combo plan the DTH operator suggests on its website. The company is suggesting these best-selling combo packs based on the region (users are supposed to enter their pin code). On top of that, Tata Sky is also suggesting combo plans such as ‘limited period offer’ and ‘most popular.’

Tata Sky Suggesting Best-Selling Plans Based on the Region

If a customer goes to Tata Sky’s website and chooses the ‘New Connection’ option, the DTH operator asks for the PIN code. The company is asking for the PIN code to suggest the best-selling combo plans in your region. For example, when I enter my PIN code of 500068, the company is suggesting the Telugu combo packs with all the STBs it is offering at the moment. Tata Sky listed a ‘Limited Period Offer’ for Tata Sky Binge+ in my region which is bundled with Telugu Basic HD pack that offers 58 popular regional channels. The price is listed as Rs 3,261.55. Do make a note that NCF charges of Rs 153 will be applicable on top. It also suggested a ‘Most Popular’ option for Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box with the same Telugu Basic HD pack on top and the charges would be Rs 1,761.55.

There are three more options suggested by Tata Sky. For every PIN code I entered, Tata Sky suggested five combo packs bundled with Binge+ and HD Set-Top Box.

This feature comes in handy to the users as it removes the hassle for them of choosing the channel pack. New Tata Sky users will have to choose a channel pack while purchasing a new connection.

Tata Sky is currently running up to Rs 400 discount offer on STBs. The Tata Sky Binge+ that’s available at Rs 2,999 with free six months Tata Sky Binge subscription comes with Rs 200 discount if a customer chooses the connection online. The Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box is also available with Rs 150 discount that brings the price to Rs 1,349.