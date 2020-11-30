Tata Sky Binge+ at Rs 2,999 With 6 Months Free Access to OTT Apps is Worth Considering

It has been a while since Tata Sky introduced the Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box. However, the company became serious about the hybrid STB segment only three months ago when it reduced the price of Binge+ to Rs 2,999. For several months now, the Airtel Xstream Box and DishSMRT Hub were available at just Rs 2,499, and they made the Tata Sky Binge+ look like a lot pricier at Rs 5,999 & Rs 3,999 (after the first price drop). At the current price of Rs 2,999, the Tata Sky Binge+ is an excellent product to purchase, especially with the six months bundled offer of Tata Sky Binge. For the unaware, Tata Sky Binge offers free access to various OTT subscriptions like ZEE5, SonyLIV and more at just Rs 299 per most. But it is being bundled for free with Binge+ STB. Continue reading to know more about why the Binge+ STB by Tata Sky is an excellent buy at Rs 2,999.

Tata Sky Binge+ with Tata Sky Binge: Why Should You Choose It?

Recently, we reported that the bundled OTT offers introduced by Airtel with the Xstream Box to compete with Binge+ Set-Top Box. For new users, Tata Sky Binge+ costs Rs 2,999 per month. And there’s also Tata Sky Binge subscriptions free for six months on top. Tata Sky Binge is a popular service from the DTH operator because it is unique and provides free access to various subscriptions at Rs 299 per month.

The free OTT subscriptions offered by Tata Sky are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot Select, Curiosity Stream, Voot Kids, Eros Now, SunNXT, Hungama Play and ShemarooMe. And for the first three months, Tata Sky Binge+ users can also avail Amazon Prime subscription for free. After the first three months, the Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 129 per month.

Together, the overall monthly price of all OTT subscriptions offered by Tata Sky Binge comes to over Rs 800. Tata Sky Binge usually comes with Amazon Fire Stick-Tata Sky Edition. Since the Binge+ is an Android TV-based STB, it comes preloaded with all the apps mentioned above.

As you can see, the price of new Binge+ STB is Rs 2,999, however, Tata Sky is providing additional Rs 1,800 worth of benefits in the form of Tata Sky Binge. On the flip side, the DishSMRT Hub and Airtel Xstream Box priced at Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,249, respectively does not come with any such free access to OTT apps.

What do you think of this offer from Tata Sky on Binge+ STB? Let us know by commenting below.