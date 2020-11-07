

In an attempt to attract digital TV subscribers, Bharti Airtel is bundling OTT subscriptions with its Android TV-based Xstream Box. Airtel’s popular Xstream Box is now available in two new variants for new customers who are looking to purchase it, and they are Xstream Box Premium (listed as Xstream Premium) and Xstream Box Basic (listed as Xstream Basic). The Airtel Xstream Box Premium plan comes bundled with OTT subscriptions worth Rs 2,399, whereas the Xstream Box Basic is the standard plan which was available for customers for a long time. Furthermore, the company is providing an additional 10% discount on all the Set-Top Boxes purchased online.

Airtel Xstream Box Premium Plan Detailed

The Airtel Xstream Box Premium plan costs Rs 4,898 and offers a host of benefits. For starters, it offers them the Airtel Xstream Box hybrid Set-Top Box (STB) which runs on Android TV platform. As always, Airtel continues to offer a free subscription to one of its channel pack worth Rs 462 free for seven days. Users can change the digital TV pack after seven days as per their choice.

Here’s the interesting part: the Xstream Box Premium plan offers free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 for one year, free ZEE5 Premium subscription worth Rs 999 for one year, free Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 and free Airtel Xstream Premium subscription worth Rs 1,299 for one year. As you can see, the overall subscription charges for these OTT subscriptions will be Rs 3,696, however, the company is offering all these benefits for Rs 2,399.

The overall price of the Xstream Box Premium plan is Rs 4,898. As noted, Airtel is running a promotional offer as part of which users can avail additional 10% discount up to Rs 300 on online payments. This offer brings down the final price to Rs 4,648, but do make a note that you will have to make the payment online to avail the 10% discount. And lastly, Airtel is providing one-year of additional STB warranty worth Rs 100 for free.

Airtel Xstream Box Basic Plan Detailed

Next on the list is the Xstream Box Basic plan which is the standard plan we have been seeing for a long time. Under this plan, a new user can get the Airtel Xstream Box at Rs 2,499 with free Xstream Premium subscription for one year. Users can also choose the OTT apps subscription package worth Rs 1,699 during the check out which will provide them free subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel Xstream Premium for one year. Do make a note that the free Amazon Prime subscription does not ship with this Xstream Box Basic plan.

Airtel will also provide an additional 10% discount on online purchases with Xstream Box Basic plan as well which brings down the overall price even further.