Airtel Xstream Box vs Tata Sky Binge+: Which STB Leads the Race?



A few weeks back, TelecomTalk reported about the price cut that Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) saw. Its price came down from Rs 3999 to Rs 2999 without any reductions in its offerings. For the unaware, it is an Android-based STB which allows users to access both over-the-top (OTT) content and satellite TV. But it is not the only Android-based STB out there. Tata Sky Binge+ gets serious competition from Airtel Xstream Box. The Airtel Xstream STB is also an Android-based STB but is now actually priced lower than the Tata Sky Binge+ at Rs 2499. So which one should you choose between the two? Keep reading ahead to find out.

Airtel Xstream Box

The Airtel Xstream Box allows users to access both OTT and satellite TV content as well. The users purchasing the Airtel Xstream STB receive complimentary access to Airtel Xstream Premium for one month for no additional cost. The users while making the payment also get an option to choose – ‘Hotstar VIP, ZEE5 Premium, and Xstream Premium for 1 year’ for Rs 1,699. On top of this, currently, Airtel Digital TV is offering users a coupon code ‘ADTV10’ with 10% flat discount which can be applied to their purchase of the STB.

So with the coupon code, the price of the STB will reduce from Rs 2,499 to Rs 2,249 giving users a discount of Rs 250. Along with the purchase, the users will also get a 1-year warranty on the STB worth Rs 100 for no additional cost.

However, Airtel Xstream Fiber users can get the Airtel Xstream STB effectively for Rs 1,500 which is actually refundable in the future.

Tata Sky Binge+

Coming to the Tata Sky Binge+ STB, as mentioned, it saw a price cut a few weeks back of Rs 1,000 and is now priced at Rs 2,999. It comes with a free Binge subscription of 6 months. The Binge subscription includes Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SunNXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Hungama Play, Eros Now, and ShemarooMe. The users also get a free three months subscription of Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost.

One important thing to note is that the price of the Binge service has been increased from Rs 249 per month to Rs 299 per month now.

Which One Should You Choose?

In the past, we have had several comparisons between the two STBs with one piping the other in terms of price or bundled offers. However, after the current price cuts, it is really hard to choose between the two. The offerings are almost identical from both the STBs. Even though Tata Sky Binge+ STB is priced Rs 500 more, it is a bit ahead of the Airtel Xstream Box due to the free Binge service that it provides users with. Meanwhile, the only free OTT subscription that Airtel Xstream Box users get is the Xstream Premium.

However, the Airtel Xstream Fiber users can get the STB for refundable security of Rs 1,500 which makes it a good deal. The Xstream Fiber users will receive access to multiple OTT apps which makes the deal even more sweet. Thus if you already have an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection, the Xstream Box would be a no-brainer. However, for non-Airtel Xstream Fiber users who want to access OTT apps, the Tata Sky Binge+ is a better option since its Binge service bundles all those subscriptions for you at a very cheap monthly cost.