Airtel Xstream Box Refundable Scheme Live in Multiple Xstream Fiber Cities

Bharti Airtel on Friday listed the Airtel Xstream Set-Top Box (STB) refundable security deposit scheme on the dedicated Xstream Fiber section of its website. The refundable deposit scheme enables the Airtel Xstream Fiber users to purchase the Xstream STB for Rs 1500. The users purchasing the Xstream STB through the refundable deposit scheme can return the STB after 12 months of active usage and receive the amount paid at the time of installation. The refundable deposit scheme was earlier exclusive to One Airtel plan users with the company now extending the scheme to Xstream Fiber users.

Airtel Xstream Fibers Now Eligible for Refundable Deposit Scheme on Xstream STB

The company on Friday said that the Xstream Fiber users in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Surat are now eligible to purchase the Xstream STB under the refundable deposit scheme.

It has to be noted that the company requires its Xstream STB users to purchase a minimum Direct-to-Home (DTH) subscription pack of Rs 360 per month. Further, the company in its terms and conditions highlighted that the users who return the Xstream STB under 12 months will not be provided with the refundable deposit.

Airtel is currently offering three-month complimentary access to Airtel Xstream and Zee5 apps to those users purchasing the Xstream STB as part of the “introductory offer.” The company is also providing a one year warranty said to be worth Rs 100 to its users enrolled in the refundable security deposit scheme.

The Android 9 powered Airtel Xstream STB enables users to watch both DTH channels and Over-the-top (OTT) content in one device. The Xstream STB features built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant along with support for over 5000 apps through Google Play store. The company has priced the Airtel Xstream STB at Rs 3999. However, the Airtel Thanks users can purchase the Xstream STB at a price of Rs 2249.

Airtel Offering Additional Data and Free Installation Scheme to Other Xstream Fiber Cities

It has to be noted that the company is currently offering 1000GB or 1TB additional data for six months to new Xstream Fiber users in Chennai, Cochin and Ernakulam. In several other Xstream Fiber cities, the company is currently offering free installation and discount up to 15% to new users subscribing to semi-annual and annual plans. However, the bonus data and free installation scheme are said to be valid till the end of Friday.

It remains to be seen if the company extends its refundable deposit scheme on Xstream STB to other Xstream Fiber cities post the expiration of bonus data and free installation offer.