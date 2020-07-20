Airtel Waives Off Charges on Xstream Box, Enhances Refundable Deposit Scheme

Bharti Airtel has expanded its refundable security deposit scheme on its Airtel Xstream Set-Top Box (STB) to users outside of its One Airtel plans. The refundable security deposit scheme enables Airtel users to purchase the Android powered Airtel Xstream STB for Rs 1500. The scheme offered Airtel users to return the Airtel Xstream STB after 12 months of active use and receive the security deposit paid at the time of installation. Airtel had earlier introduced the refundable security deposit scheme to One Airtel plan users in May.

Airtel Expands Refundable Security Deposit Scheme

The company on Friday is said to have expanded its refundable security deposit scheme on Airtel Xstream STB to its Xstream Fiber users. According to several users on social media, the company is said to have issued a push notification through its Airtel Thanks app to the eligible users highlighting the development.

Under the expanded refundable security deposit scheme, the Airtel Xstream Fiber users can purchase the Airtel Xstream box by paying Rs 1500 refundable security deposit. Further, the users are required to pay one month advance rental of its Rs 451 Direct-to-Home (DTH) pack. The Rs 451 pack enables Airtel Digital TV users to view 129 channels with the company highlighting that the monthly pack can be modified later from the Airtel Thanks app.

The company is also said to be enabling three month complimentary access to Zee5 and Airtel Xstream app as part of the “introductory offer.” Airtel is also providing a one year warranty said to be worth Rs 100 to its users enrolled onto the refundable security deposit scheme.

It has to be noted that the company does not offer refund to users who return the Xstream STB within 12 months of activation. Crucially, Airtel highlights that the users enrolled into the scheme are required to opt for a subscription pack priced at Rs 360 and above.

The Airtel Xstream STB features built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant and runs on Android 9 with support for over 5000 apps through Google Play.

Airtel Waives Off Charges on Xstream Box for One Airtel Users

Meanwhile, the company on its dedicated website for One Airtel plans said that the refundable security deposit scheme no longer applies to its One Airtel 1999 plan. The company said that the One Airtel users subscribed to the One Airtel 899 and One Airtel 1349 plans are required to pay the security deposit of Rs 1500. However, the updated site indicates that the One Airtel 1999 plan users can receive the Xstream STB without the payment of the refundable security deposit.

The One Airtel 1999 plan combines four Airtel services including postpaid, broadband and landline along with DTH service into one plan.