Samsung Galaxy M31s Confirmed to Launch on July 30 With 6000mAh Battery

Just a few days back we reported that Samsung Galaxy M31s is going to be launched in India very soon. It was expected that the device will be launched within the month of July, but now it is confirmed. As per the listing on Amazon India website, the Galaxy M31s will be launching on July 30 at 12 PM. The Galaxy M31s will be the successor of the Galaxy M31 which was launched earlier this year. The listing of the device on Amazon India has also revealed some of the key specs of the device. Let’s take a look at them.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications Revealed and Expected

The listing has revealed that the Galaxy M31s will come with a quad-camera setup. The highlight of the camera will be its 64MP primary sensor. The listing doesn’t confirm the other camera sensors paired with the primary camera. But if gone with the rumours, the smartphone may come with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 5MP depth and macro sensor.

One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone is its massive battery. The Galaxy M31s will come with a mammoth 6,000mAh battery with the reverse charging capability. Along with that, it will also get a 25W fast charging support. So it is an upgrade from the 15W fast charger which came with the Galaxy M31.

To make the screen look more elegant, Samsung has removed the waterdrop notch display which came with the M31 and has replaced it with the punch-hole display on the Galaxy M31s. The exact size of the display has not been revealed yet but it is confirmed that the device will come with an S-AMOLED display.

As revealed by the images of the Galaxy M31s on the listing, it is visible that there is no fingerprint scanner on the back of the device or even on the side of it. So it can be expected that the Galaxy M31s will feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner. As for the price of the smartphone, no confirmed details have been released by Samsung yet. But it can be expected that it will be priced in the range of Rs 20,000.