Samsung Galaxy M31s Confirmed to Launch on July 30 With 6000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M31s will launch in India on July 30 and it will feature a quad-camera setup along with a 6,000mAh battery

By July 20th, 2020 AT 4:39 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Just a few days back we reported that Samsung Galaxy M31s is going to be launched in India very soon. It was expected that the device will be launched within the month of July, but now it is confirmed. As per the listing on Amazon India website, the Galaxy M31s will be launching on July 30 at 12 PM. The Galaxy M31s will be the successor of the Galaxy M31 which was launched earlier this year. The listing of the device on Amazon India has also revealed some of the key specs of the device. Let’s take a look at them.

    Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications Revealed and Expected

    The listing has revealed that the Galaxy M31s will come with a quad-camera setup. The highlight of the camera will be its 64MP primary sensor. The listing doesn’t confirm the other camera sensors paired with the primary camera. But if gone with the rumours, the smartphone may come with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 5MP depth and macro sensor.

    One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone is its massive battery. The Galaxy M31s will come with a mammoth 6,000mAh battery with the reverse charging capability. Along with that, it will also get a 25W fast charging support. So it is an upgrade from the 15W fast charger which came with the Galaxy M31.

    To make the screen look more elegant, Samsung has removed the waterdrop notch display which came with the M31 and has replaced it with the punch-hole display on the Galaxy M31s. The exact size of the display has not been revealed yet but it is confirmed that the device will come with an S-AMOLED display.

    As revealed by the images of the Galaxy M31s on the listing, it is visible that there is no fingerprint scanner on the back of the device or even on the side of it. So it can be expected that the Galaxy M31s will feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner. As for the price of the smartphone, no confirmed details have been released by Samsung yet. But it can be expected that it will be priced in the range of Rs 20,000.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M31s Confirmed to Launch on July 30 With 6000mAh Battery

    Just a few days back we reported that Samsung Galaxy M31s is going to be launched in India very soon....

    module-4-img

    Airtel Waives Off Charges on Xstream Box, Enhances Refundable Deposit Scheme

    Bharti Airtel has expanded its refundable security deposit scheme on its Airtel Xstream Set-Top Box (STB) to users outside of...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Pays Additional Rs 1000 Crore Towards AGR Dues

    Vodafone Idea said that the company on Friday had paid a further amount of Rs 1000 crore to the Department...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Google and Apple Set to Release New Pack of Emojis With Future OS Updates

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio EBITDA Margin to Rise 45% by FY24 and Gain Bigger Market Percentage

    module-4-img

    Broadband: What You Must Know Before Switching Your Internet Plan

    module-4-img

    Realme 6 6GB RAM and 64GB Internal Storage Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs 15,999