BSNL Expands Bharat Fiber Service, Resumes Amazon Prime Subscription

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday expanded its Bharat Fiber service to the city of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. According to a flyer shared by a Twitter handle, Dharmapuri Pillars, a local retailer is offering the service with four major Bharat Fiber plans including the top-tier 200 Mbps plan. Crucially, the ad highlights that the Bharat Fiber service is available with complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. It has to be noted that the complimentary Amazon Prime subscription that was introduced by the operator in 2018 was discontinued in April, 2020.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Service Now Expands to Dharmapuri

The residents of the Dharmapuri city are offered four major Bharat Fiber plans including the “Super star 300” plan that is priced at Rs 749 per month. The Super star 300 plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2Mbps upon reaching the 300GB limit.

The retailer also offers the “600GB CUL” plan, the 750GB Plan and the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan.

The 600GB CUL plan priced at Rs 849 enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 600GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2Mbps upon reaching the 600GB limit.

Further, the 750GB Plan priced at Rs 1277 enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 750GB limit with the operator limiting the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit.

The top-tier Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan enables users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 1500GB for Rs 1999 per month. While BSNL normally limits the speed to 2Mbps upon users reaching the 1500GB limit, the flyer highlights that the 200 Mbps plan in the city is revised to offer 4Mbps post the 1500GB.

The operator enables Bharat Fiber users to make unlimited local and STD calls with the bundled landline service.

BSNL Resumes Amazon Prime Video Subscription with Bharat Fiber Plans

It is said that the Bharat Fiber users in Dharmapuri will be offered complimentary one year access to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video service. The one year access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar is said to be worth Rs 999 per year.

According to a senior BSNL employee, the Amazon Prime subscription provided by the BSNL retailer in the Dharmapuri city is restricted to the particular area. The BSNL employee said that the operator has not resumed the Amazon Prime subscription on a pan-India basis.

However, BSNL does offers one year complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar service with select plans including the Super star 300 plan and Super star 500 plan across India.

It also has to be noted that BSNL initially offered the Bharat Fiber service in select cities of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Pollachi, Trichy and Vellore. However, the operator has since expanded the service to several areas including Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Nagarcoil, Ooty, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Tutucorin. Further, BSNL in June expanded the Bharat Fiber service to additional areas of Tamil Nadu including Salem, Namakkal, Mettur, Yercaud, Omalur, Sankagiri, Tiruchengode, Attur, Valapady, Rasipuram, and Velur.