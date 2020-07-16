Philips 4K Smart TVs with Borderless Design Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1,05,990

TPV Technology has launched a new range of 4K Philips Smart TVs in the Indian market to create a better viewing experience for customers. The two new LED smart TVs feature Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Similar to Philips, the rival company Samsung has also launched its new range of TVs in the Indian market. Mr Suresh Prabhu, who is the country head of TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd commented on the launch of new televisions and stated that Philips TV is always designed to match the lifestyle and taste of individuals who are looking for a unique viewing experience. Mr Ashim Mathur who is the Senior Regional Director Marketing, Emerging Markets at Dolby Laboratories stated that the collaboration with Philips would allow Dolby to deliver detailed picture quality and immersive audio experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at an affordable price.

Philips 4K Smart TVs: Features and Specifications

The newly launched 4K Philips Smart TVs are the 50-inch 50PUT6604 and 58-inch 58PUT6604. Both the TVs come with 4K HDR10+ video format. The unique ultra-resolution upscaling technology brings out the rich colour and enhances every detail to provide sharper picture quality. The newly launched 4K Smart TVs also feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for ultra-vivid imaging and immersive audio experience. Both the TVs also feature a borderless design to enhance the viewing experience of customers. Apart from this, the 4K LED Smart TVs also comes with SAPHI support. With the help of SAPHI, customers will get greater picture quality and one-button access to various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and many other OTT platforms.

Philips 4K Smart TVs: Pricing and Availability

TPV Technology has launched two variants of the new 4K Philips Smart TV. The 50-inch 50PUT6604 variant is priced at Rs 1,05,990 whereas the 58-inch 58PUT6604 variant is priced at Rs 1,19,990. As of availability, the newly launched Philips 4K Smart TVs is available in all the offline and on online channels through leading E-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.