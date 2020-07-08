Samsung Launches Crystal 4K Smart TV Series and Unbox Magic 3 Series in India

Samsung India on Wednesday unveiled its 2020 Smart TV lineup featuring the Crystal 4K UHD series and Unbox Magic 3.0 series. The company said that the 2020 lineup offers “naturally crisp and vivid picture quality with exceptional colors.” Further, Samsung said that the users will experience “crystal clear colors” that are optimised to produce a crisp and vivid picture. The company said that the new Crystal 4K UHD series is powered by Samsung’s crystal technology that is said to deliver “Dynamic Crystal Display with Crystal 4K processor for a lifelike 4K resolution.”

Samsung Launches Crystal 4K UHD Series and Unbox Magic 3.0 Series

Samsung said that the Crystal 4K UHD series features a three-side bezel-less design intended to offer a “premium look to the wall.” The new Crystal series is said to be available in multiple variants including the 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. The 2020 Crystal 4K UHD is also said to feature a Dual LED display that optimises the color tone to match the content. Further, the new Crystal 4K UHD series will also be equipped with Multi-View feature enabling users to watch two different content at the same time.

The company said that the Unbox Magic 3.0 series will be available in two variants including a 32-inch and a 43-inch size. Samsung said that the new Unbox Magic series will “take your Work from Home (WFH) and home entertainment experience to a whole new level.”

“The latest Crystal 4K UHD TV range with Crystal technology offers a breathtaking and immersive TV viewing experience and exceptional colors, underlining Samsung’s leadership in the 4K UHD TV segment,” Raju Pullan, senior VP of Consumer Electronics at Samsung, said in the release.

Samsung said that the Crystal 4K UHD series and Unbox Magic 3.0 series features Personal Computer Mode enabling users to transform the TV into a personal computer.

The new lineup is also said to pack in the Samsung’s one remote featuring dedicated keys for Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. Further, Samsung said that the 2020 lineup also enables users to access content from other OTT platforms including YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar. The 2020 lineup is also said to include a Content Guide that offers users to find movies and TV shows through a custom curated content from OTT apps.

Samsung said that the users will be offered a free subscription to Office 365 along with 5GB of cloud storage space with the 2020 Smart TVs.

“The new Smart TV line up builds on the content consumption trend, offering consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms for an uninterrupted experience,” Pullan said in the release. “We are confident the new line of Crystal 4K UHD TVs will further strengthen our market leadership in this segment.”

Crystal 4K UHD Series and Unbox Magic 3.0 Series: Pricing and Availability

The new Crystal 4K UHD TV series carries a price tag of Rs 44,400 for the 43-inch version while the 50-inch version has a price tag of Rs 60,900. Further, the 55-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV is said to cost Rs 1,32,900 while the top-tier 75-inch model carries a price tag of Rs 2,37,900.

The Unbox Magic 3.0 series is said to carry a base price of Rs 20,900 for the 32-inch model while the top spec variant with 43-inch is said to be priced at Rs 41,900.

Samsung said that the users can also purchase the Smart TVs through EMIs and that the 2020 lineup will be available across Samsung Smart Plazas and other consumer electronics store.