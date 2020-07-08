Samsung Schedules Galaxy Unpacked Event for August 5, Note 20 and Fold 2 Expected to be Unveiled

Samsung on Wednesday announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for August 5, 2020. The company said that the virtual event will feature the “latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices designed to empower your life.” Samsung said that the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 will kickstart at 10 am Eastern Time or 7.30 pm India Standard Time. While Samsung has not highlighted the devices that are scheduled to be unveiled at the event, a teaser video highlights an S-Pen indicating that the users can expect the Galaxy Note series.

Galaxy Note Series Expected to be Unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked Event

The 2020 Note series is tipped to arrive in two variants including the standard Note 20 and an Note 20 Ultra. According to tipster, Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note series are both said to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 865+ platform.

Additionally, the tipster has said that the design of the Note 20 Ultra will be on the lines of Note 10+ but with the narrow bezels on the side. Further, the Note 20 Ultra will also feature a narrow forehead and chin as compared to the Note 10+ while the thickness will also be reduced. The display on the Note 20 Ultra is tipped to be a Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Ice Universe highlighted that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users can use the QHD+ display resolution and 120Hz refresh rate at the same time.

However, there have been contrasting reports on the camera and storage. While Ice Universe said that Samsung dropped the 100X Zoom function on the Note 20 Ultra, however, a report from Galaxy Club said that Samsung retained the camera modules from the S20 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Note 20 is said to pack in specifications “far from” the Note20 Ultra.

“I think its comprehensive specifications are even lower than Note10, at least Note10 is still curved screen and narrow bezel,” Ice Universe said in a tweet in June.

Crucially, the tipster said that the Note 20 will feature a flat screen with Full HD resolution at 60Hz refresh rate.

It has to be noted that Samsung normally offers its Snapdragon variant in select countries across the world. In India and other regions, Samsung packs in its Exynos processor with most of its devices.

Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G Also Expected to be Featured at Galaxy Unpacked Event

Several other tipsters have said that Samsung will also unveil the second generation Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August. Further, the Galaxy Unpacked event could also feature Galaxy Tab S7 series along with the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3. Ice Universe said that the Galaxy Tab S7+ would be “the most worth buying Android tablet this year.”