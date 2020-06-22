Vu Cinema Smart TVs With Android TV and 40W Soundbar Launched at a Starting Price of Rs 12,999

Vu Televisions is on a launch spree of late. After launching the Ultra 4K TVs in India, Vu has now launched two new Smart TVs aka Cinema TVs in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. The two new Vu Cinema Smart TVs will be sold on Flipkart exclusively at a price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. Vu might have launched the new Smart TVs to take on the Realme TV models which were launched in India recently. The highlight of 43-inch Vu Cinema Smart TV is it comes with a 40W soundbar attached. Other key features of the TVs include Android TV 9 Pie software, bezel-less design and High Bright display panels. The two Smart TVs can be purchased via Flipkart starting June 23, 2020, at 12 PM. Continue reading to know more about the Vu Smart Cinema TVs in detail.

Vu Cinema Smart TVs Launched in 32-inch and 43-inch Models

On June 10, Vu launched its Ultra 4K TVs at a starting price of Rs 25,999 in India. And now, the company has brought Vu Cinema Smart TVs at a starting price of Rs 12,999. According to Vu, the Cinema Smart TV models will have top of the line features with IPS A+ grade panel for a premium viewing experience, 40W surround speakers with Dolby Audio, Premium Content Library to keep you entertained always and Bezel-Less design which enhances the overall look of the TV.

The TVs will run on Android TV platform and they will come with support for voice assistant. It has a lot of preinstalled apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and also the Google apps like Play Store and YouTube. There’s Google Chromecast and the TVs also ship with a dedicated app called ‘Multi-Screen Share’ which will allow the users to connect their Apple iPhone to the TV.

Commenting on the launch of the product that offers the whole new cinema experience, Ms Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, VU Technologies said, “Vu Televisions launched the first range of Smart TVs in India in May 2016 and introduced Android TVs in March 2018. In June 2020, we continue our leadership in Smart TV innovation with the Vu Cinema TV bringing features such as voice remote, surround sound and our proprietary high brightness panels. The Vu luxury experience of quality, features and customer service is available in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes, and after selling over 15 lakh Smart TVs in India, Vu continues to be the pioneer in televisons for the discerning buyer.

Vu Cinema Smart TVs: Pricing in India

The Vu Cinema Smart TV will be available on Flipkart from June 23, 2020, from 12 AM onwards. The TV will be available in 2 sizes –32-inch priced at Rs 12,999 and 43-inch priced at Rs.21,999.