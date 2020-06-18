TCL Launches 50-inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android TV at Rs 45,990

TCL launched P715 TV series last month. Now the television manufacturer has launched an array of QLED TVs in India. TCL has launched three new QLED TVs in various variants. The newly launched QLED TV models are C715, C815 and X915. Among the three models, X915 is the flagship model launched by the company, which is packed with extraordinary features and specifications. All the new models launched by TCL runs the Android TV 9 Pie platform and support various features. There are minor differences in C715 and C815 in terms of specifications. TCL with all the three models has targeted all the customers from mid-range to premium segment. Here are all the features and specifications of the newly launched QLED TV models by TCL.

TCL C715 and C815: Specifications and Features

Both TCL C715 and C815 are QLED 4K TVs and packs some of the most high-end features and specifications. TCL C715 features dual speaker system with 30W of sound output. Not only this, but the C715 range also offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, the C715 runs on Android Pie 9 platform. Talking about C815 range, it comes with built-in Onkyo soundbars. Other features such as Android TV 9 Pie platform, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are also present in the C815 range. Both C715 and C815 range also have voice recognition support for Google Assistant. Apart from this, both the 4K QLED TV models have Quantum Dot Display technology which provides 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, better contrast and vivid display.

TCL X915: Specifications and Features

TCL X915 is the flagship model launched with 8K (7680X4320 pixels) QLED screen. The X915 range also features Onkyo soundbars, and it runs on Android 9 platform. One of the intriguing features of the TCL X915 range is the IMAX certification for enhanced content. Not only this, but the 8K QLED TV model also has a pop-up camera for video conferencing using the television. Apart from this, X915 range has other features such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. All the models launched by TCL including the X915 has AI feature which will allow the TV to work with IoT devices along with accessing TV content.

TCL C715, C815 and X915: Pricing and Availability

TCL has smartly priced the newly launched TV models as per the price-sensitive market of India. The models have been priced to cater to the needs of budget consumers as well as premium consumers. TCL C715 is available in three variants. C715 50-inch variant is priced at Rs 45,990 whereas 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 55,990 and 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 79,990. Talking about C815 model, the TV is also available in three variants. C815 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 69,990 whereas 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 61,990 and 75-inch variant is priced at Rs 99,990. Coming to the flagship model X915. The 8K QLED TV model is available in a single variant of 75-inch, and it has been priced at Rs 2,99,990. The price has been kept in the higher segment because of the 8K screen. Since the X915 has been priced in the higher segment due to 8K screen and it is available in single 75-inch variant, it means that all the 8K models available in the market are only available in the large screen sizes for now.

TCL has launched three of the latest QLED TV models for its customers to cater to their entertainment needs. All the models have been equipped with latest features and specifications. TCL has also teamed with Amazon to offer regular bank-related discounts and exchange offers. Similarly, the company has tied up with Reliance to offer the 4K and 8K QLED TV at Reliance Digital Stores.