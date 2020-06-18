Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Pre-Booking Now Open in Over 20 Cities

Bharti Airtel on Thursday enabled pre-booking option for its Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband services in all 25 cities where the company is scheduled to launch its services soon. In early April, Airtel highlighted on its Xstream Fiber site that its services would be rolling out to new cities. The company initially said that the services would be rolled out to the new cities in a gradual manner with cities like Hosur was highlighted to receive the Airtel Xstream Fiber services on April 30 or May 1. However, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in Airtel hosting a new countdown timer on the 25 cities that suggested that the Airtel Xstream Fiber services would be rolled out in early June.

Airtel Pre-Booking Now Open in 25 Cities

While the countdown timer was removed in early June on the Airtel Xstream site, the company continued to list the cities with the “launching soon” tag. The cities that currently with the “launching soon” tag include Ajmer, Aligarh, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Dharamshala, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hosur, Jagadhari, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kolhapur, Kota, Mathura and Mirzapur.

Additionally, Muzaffarnagar, Rohtak, Shahjahanpur, Shimla, Thanjavur, Tirupati, Udaipur, and Yamunanagar are the other cities that are listed with the “launching soon” tag.

While Airtel enabled pre-booking on its Airtel Xstream site since early April, several users have highlighted on social media that the company representatives in their cities provided no additional responses to the pre-booking. However, new Airtel users in the 25 cities have said on social media that the company representatives in these cities have started reaching out to users for the installation of Airtel Xstream Fiber services.

Airtel Providing Free Router and Free Installation to Users in 25 Cities

Airtel has highlighted that the users who have pre-booked the services in the 25 cities will receive free router and free installation.

Similar to its pan-India plans, Airtel is offering its Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP plans in all 25 cities.

Additionally, the company also has an “invite now” tag in over 100 cities across India where interested users can sign up for the Airtel Xstream Fiber services.